Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Flexible Packaging Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the packaging and labeling industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of flexible packaging and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the flexible packaging market can be attributed to the increased adoption of flexible packaging across a wide range of industries due to its characteristics such as lightweight, ability to keep the product fresh, and reseal feature," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, the demand from end-use industries such as healthcare, personal care, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals is boosting the global flexible packaging market, and it is expected to grow at an accelerated rate over the forecast period," added Tridib.

Key Report Features Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

One of the key growth contributors for global flexible packaging market is the increasing adoption of flexible packaging across wide product categories. Factors such as rising demand for pharmaceutical products, demand for packaged food and retail non-food items, and evolving eating habits and changing lifestyles of people across geographies have all contributed toward the growth of the flexible packaging market in APAC.

The buyers in the flexible packaging market should identify important performance factors related to aspects of flexible packages that are to be assessed while selecting an appropriate packaging solution that suits their requirements. Also, it is advisable to create a checklist that involves the basic criteria to be assessed while selecting a packaging solution.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers includes the difficulty in assessing product vs. package compatibility. The buyers must engage with suppliers that offer the package as well as material customization based on the product that will be packaged.Also, establishing clear operating procedures for interacting with cross-functional departments would help buyers carry out an efficient procurement process.

Flexible Packaging Market Pricing Trends

Cost plus and volume-based pricing find comparable adoption in the global flexible packaging sector. The cost-plus model is ma highly transparent pricing method as buyers are aware of the cost incurred in the manufacturing of the packaging material whereas the volume-based model helps buyers to avail volume discounts by leveraging advantages of the high order volume. The volume-based pricing model also helps the buyers in reducing the supply chain expenses.

