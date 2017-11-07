AVIXA Announces ISE 2018 Professional Development Program

FAIRFAX, Virginia, Nov. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- At Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2018, Feb. 6-9 at the RAI Amsterdam, AVIXA', the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, will present a comprehensive professional development program, featuring a variety of education sessions, partner conferences, and free FlashTrack sessions.

ISE is a joint venture between AVIXA and CEDIA, the two leading industry associations for the global audiovisual industry. In 2017, the fast-growing show welcomed more than 1,200 exhibitors and 73,000 attendees.

"It's important in any profession to be on the forefront of changes and breakthroughs in your industry. With that top of mind, when AVIXA designs its education programs, we're selecting leading experts who can deliver the intelligence needed for AV professionals to keep pushing this industry forward," said Pamela M. Taggart, CTS Senior Director of Development Europe, AVIXA. "We're pleased to offer a rich professional education at ISE 2018 - a huge stage where the industry unites from all over the globe."

As part of its professional development program at ISE 2018, AVIXA will host four distinct education tracks that highlight changing expectations in the AV industry. Attendees can select sessions from the following tracks:

User Experience: This track will examine AV through the eyes of the end user and will feature engaging discussions, case studies, and activities to help attendees create exceptional experiences for their clients.

AV/IT: Attendees will explore the challenges and opportunitiesin the ever-evolving digital world by studying the latest protocols and applications.

Design: System design is transforming into integrated experience design, and the rules are changing. The design track features sessions to help AV professionals develop better design strategies.

Emerging Trends: What's new in technology, business, and end-user culture? The emerging trends sessions will focus on latest trends in the evolving AV industry.

In addition, AVIXA will host two half-day conferences at ISE. In partnership with the AV User Group, the conference "Enterprise AV Integrated Experiences" will focus on the end user with discussions about real-world projects, exploring how to create value within an AV firm by focusing on the customer experience. In addition, the "Higher Education Integrated Experience Design" conference, in partnership with the European University Information Systems (EUNIS) and Standing Conference for Heads of Media Services (SCHOMS), will focus on transformation in the design of learning and collaboration spaces across university campuses around the globe.

AVIXA will also host FlashTracks, free 20-minute education sessions, at its stand (13-N110) all four days of the show. These FlashTracks are designed for AV professionals of all experience levels and will focus on hot topics in the industry, such as interactive digital experiences, 4K, the user experience, and much more.

ISE attendees can access all AVIXA courses with an All Access Pass (AVIXA members early bird, €250; non-members early bird, €325). This pass grants attendees entry to as many sessions as they'd like. Additionally, a joint AVIXA and CEDIA Super Pass is available for €350 for members and €425 for non-members (early-bird pricing), which will give attendees access to education content from both associations. Early-bird pricing lasts until Jan. 8, 2018.

In addition, making its debut at ISE this year, is the TIDE (Technology. Innovation. Design. Experience) conference, which will explore the creative forces shaping the AV industry and how businesses can leverage these concepts. Taking place Feb. 5, the day before the ISE show floor opens, TIDE will bring together designers, brand marketers, architects, integrators, and live events producers to share their different perspectives on AV. These innovators will demonstrate the dynamic results and incredible experiences that come from design thinking.

For more information on AVIXA's professional development program and to register for sessions at ISE 2018, visit www.avixa.org/ISEed.

