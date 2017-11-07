KENNETT SQUARE, PA--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - Genesis HealthCare (NYSE: GEN), one of the nation's largest providers of post-acute care, today announced that it expects to release its third quarter ended September 30, 2017 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. A conference call and webcast will follow on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

To participate in the call, interested parties may dial (855) 849-2198. Alternatively, interested parties may access the call in listen-only mode at http://www.genesishcc.com/investor-relations. A replay of the conference call will also be available after 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time at http://www.genesishcc.com/investor-relations.

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare (NYSE: GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care providers in more than 450 skilled nursing centers and assisted/senior living communities in 30 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,700 locations in 45 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

