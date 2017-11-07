Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'IaaS Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the IT industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement IaaS and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the IaaS market is due to the rise in demand for enterprise-level computing capabilities from massive and growing number of SMBs, and the governments' efforts to digitalize the economy, which creates a remarkable potential for the IaaS market in the APAC region," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Organizations across the globe are adopting IaaS solutions owing to the growing volume of financial data and other critical information among the businesses in various verticals and the need for reducing the burden of IT administration," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The growth of the IaaS market can be attributed to the increase in adoption of serverless computing across the globe. Serverless computing refers to the process of building and running applications without infrastructure resources such as servers. In such cases, the web applications and APIs used are developed based on the infrastructure and system configurations.

Buyers in this market should engage with suppliers that embed dynamic infrastructure solutions such as proprietary tools for data center resources that can automatically adjust itself when the workload demand changes. Optimization of the workflow is required to ensure uninterrupted operations when the workload increases on cloud platforms. The dynamic infrastructure is dependent on the identification, classification, virtualization, and tracking of data resources.

One of the key challenges faced by buyers includes the difficulty in tracking utilization rate of services. Hence the buyers must replace manual provisioning with DevOps automation which can improve the utilization and tracking of resources.

IaaS Market: Pricing Trends

Pay-as-you-go pricing model and the tiered pricing are the two most widely adopted pricing models in the IaaS market. Pay-as-you-go pricing model offers buyers an advantage of higher pricing transparency when compared to the other pricing models whereas the tiered-pricing model offers scope for volume-based discounts depending on the type and number of services procured. Also, in the pay-as-you-go pricing model, the buyers are aware of exact costs making the procurement process more efficient and systematic.

