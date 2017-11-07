The Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) is pleased to announce the launch of its Baltics Chapter. ACAMS announced its investment in supporting the professional anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention sector in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania by establishing a chapter co-located across all three Baltic countries.

The official launch of ACAMS' Baltics Chapter will take place on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at the Riga Latvian Society with an evening of networking for members of the AML and combating-the-financing-of-terrorism (CTF) community. Minister of Finance for Latvia, Mrs. Dana Reizniece-Ozola, will provide the keynote speech and underline the importance of robust AML/CTF and sanctions compliance programs in the fight against global financial crime, and recognize the importance of advancing compliance education in today's ever-changing financial regulatory and technological landscape.

A panel discussionaddressing the challenges of complying with the 4th European Union AML Directive will also be held, the speakers to include: Deputy State Secretary on Legal Policy of the Ministry of Justice, Ms. Laila Medin; Mr. Rick McDonell, ACAMS executive director, and former executive secretary financial action task force (FATF) and chief of the global program against money laundering (GPML), UNODC; ACAMS' Nordics Chapter Co-Chair Ms. Marie Lundberg, Acronym Consulting; and ACAMS' Baltics Chapter board directors representing all three Baltic countries.

"AML, CTF and financial crime identification and prevention are global issues," said Angela Salter, ACAMS head of Europe. "We are very appreciative of the level of commitment and support we have received from all sectors of the anti-financial crime community across the Baltics and in the number of professionals who have already registered their interest in ACAMS' Baltics Chapter. This is a clear indication that the anti-financial crime professional community is committed both to furthering banking transparency and to implementing all the corporate governance requirements introduced within the 4th EU Directive."

ACAMS' Baltics Chapter is led by a volunteer board comprising ACAMS members in good standing from across the Baltics, including:

Name Job Title Organisation CAMS Country Mait Kaselo Head of Security Department and AML Compliance Officer Coop Pank CAMS Estonia Anneli Puusepp Fraud Investigation and Dispute Services Department Ernst Young CAMS Estonia Priit Vuks Head of Compliance Luminor CAMS Estonia Kaspars Dreimanis* Head of the Compliance Division ABLV Bank CAMS Latvia Dmitrijs Kacanovs Board Member Dukascopy Payments CAMS Latvia Janis Kaulins Assistant Director, AML, Sanctions Financial Crime Leader Deloitte Central and Eastern Europe CAMS Latvia Janis Brazovskis Board Member Association of Latvian Commercial Banks CAMS Latvia Andris Nikitins Deputy Head of the Financial Stability Department Latvijas Banka CAMS Latvia Sandijs Vectevs Head of AML SEB Bank CAMS Latvia Vjaceslavs Budjakovs Head of AML projects group JSC Rietumu Bank CAMS Latvia Vytautas Danta Head of Compliance Swedbank CAMS Lithuania Alexandre Pinot* Head of Anti-Money Laundering and MLRO Simplex CAMS Lithuania Rusne Valaikiene Director, AML Compliance Global AML Investigations SAR Reporting Western Union CAMS Lithuania

*ACAMS' Baltics Chapter Co-Chairs are Mr. Kaspars Dreimanis and Mr. Alexandre Pinot.

"I am excited by the launch of our own, local ACAMS chapter," said Mr. Kaspars Dreimanis, CAMS, head of the compliance division ABLV Bank AS and newly appointed Co-Chair of ACAMS' Baltics Chapter. "I also look forward to the opportunity to work with peers from across the Baltics to contribute to the development and implementation of global AML/CTF standards and best practices, provide a platform for continuous development and professional networking for its members, and cultivate the culture of compliance and high standards."

"ACAMS' Baltics Chapter will organize meetings and events for members to have professional discussions, exchange ideas, share professional experience from both public and private sectors, and to collaborate in combating money laundering, terrorist financing and financial crime, including international corruption," said Mr. Alexandre Pinot, CAMS, head of anti-money laundering and MLRO at Simplex, and newly appointed co-chair of ACAMS' Baltics Chapter. "We will become an effective and relevant resource for all the organizations and institutions exposed to AML/CTF risk, and provide a Baltic perspective on regional and international standards and practices in detecting and preventing money laundering, terrorist financing and sanction-related risks."

Baltics Chapter Launch Networking Event

ACAMS' Gala Evening of AML/CTF Networking, VIP presentation and expert panel discussion will take place on Wednesday November 8, 2017 at the Riga Latvian Society, Merkela Street 13, Riga, LV-1050.

Attendance is by invitation only and all attendees must have registered in advance.

For further information about joining ACAMS Baltics Chapter please contact: balticschapter@acams.org

