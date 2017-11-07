China Smart Homes Market 2017-2024: IoT / Smart Homes Policies, Trends and Standards & Government Pivotal Role

DUBLIN, November 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "China Smart Homes Market, Numbers, By (Home Automation, Home Entertainment, Ambient Assisted Living (AAL), Energy Management, Security) Company Analysis & Forecast" company profile has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

It is anticipated that China Smart Homes Market will grow with a CAGR of 44.30 percent during the forecast period 2017-2024. The report divides the smart home products in China in 5 categories Home Entertainment, Ambient Assisted Living (AAL), Energy Management, Security and Home Automation.

Smart homes market in China has great reasons to rise as it has all emergent required factors like growing middle and upper class population, government support policy for IoT, high internet penetration rate, large number of internet users and hefty local manufactures which will help to boost the uses of smart home devices in lower and middle income segments.

In China smart homes market, home automation and energy management are two key segments. In the year 2016, these two combined shares were over 60 percent. Smart light devices are attracting novice users to use and experience. Smart lighting devices are also energy efficient which is proficient and environmental friendly. Most of the smart home devices are built with the concern of green energy as pollution is a big issues in China.

Remote control & security are attractive features for middle & upper class China smart home users. With the help of Smartphone and application, payers can control their home appliances. Payer's can operate the AC or smart TV or change their settings from the app from anywhere. They can also monitor from office that which programs their children's are watching. Security is another great aspect for payers. An only authorized person can enter their home as smart home entrance has sensor features.

The Chinese government has taken several initiatives very aggressively for smart cities and internet of things (IoT) that drives the China smart homes market. Smart cities projects provide the opportunities for not only domestic players but also international players too. Under the smart cities project, selected city have smart energy, smart water, smart transpiration and smart health system. Home automation is the part of IoT which means government initiatives for IoT will drive home automation market in China.

