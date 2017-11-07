eClinicalHealth Limited, a cloud-based eClinical technology company supporting direct-to-patient and virtual clinical trials, announces that it has named Tim Kvanvig as head of eClinicalHealth's Strategic Initiatives.

Tim has served in senior management roles leading global information technology organizations at GSK and in Oracle's life science industry group. Throughout his career of more than 25 years his efforts have focused on technology solutions in clinical, customer engagement, regulatory, and enterprise information systems. In his new role at eClinicalHealth, Tim will assume assignments to support the Clinpal team's growing biopharmaceutical and CRO customer base throughout the US and Western Europe.

"eClinicalHealth is leading innovation and implementing change on behalf of clinical trial patients around the globe," stated Tim Kvanvig. "I'm extremely pleased to be joining the Clinpal team as they lead the industry in direct-to-patient and virtual trial technology."

"We are pleased to grow our US infrastructure with an experienced leader like Tim. He will provide key insights in supporting our growing customer base in the US and around the world," said Karl Landert, CEO, eClinicalHealth.

eClinicalHealth Ltd is the developer of Clinpal, a unified clinical trials platform for connecting patients, sites, and sponsors.

About eClinicalHealth

Headquartered in Scotland, eClinicalHealth Limited, developers of the revolutionary Clinpal patient engagement platform, was founded in early 2012 to provide innovative clinical trial solutions. The company is committed to leading open and collaborative innovation discussions about patient-centric clinical trial processes and technology with pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and other service and technology providers.

