sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,195 Euro		+0,079
+0,30 %
WKN: A2DSNQ ISIN: KYG8232Y1017 Ticker-Symbol: 850 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,84
26,90
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC26,195+0,30 %