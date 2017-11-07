sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,932 Euro		+0,094
+0,20 %
WKN: 852659 ISIN: US8832031012 Ticker-Symbol: TXT 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TEXTRON INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TEXTRON INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,614
47,082
22:31
46,666
47,025
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TEXTRON INC
TEXTRON INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEXTRON INC46,932+0,20 %