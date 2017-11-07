Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Synthetic Resins Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of synthetic resins and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The synthetic resins industry is experiencing a high demand from several end-user industries such as packaging, paints and coatings, aerospace, and automotive sectors," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Anil Seth. "Also the growing demand for green products and substances that are less toxic for the environment has increased R&D efforts by suppliers to innovate and develop specialized product formulations that can cater to these requirements," added Anil.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The growth of the synthetic resins market can be attributed to the high demand from the packaging sector due to favorable properties, including lightweight and ability to act as an excellent barrier, which allows for their usage in applications such as barrier packaging, shrink wraps, and pharmaceutical packaging.

Buyers in this market should look for suppliers that provide software tools for material selection that help in validating the resin selected. These tools consider properties of the resin and its intended use to determine its performance. Also, proper care must be taken to ensure that the software tool selected conforms to ISO standards or ASTM certifications.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers in global synthetic resins market includes difficulty in keeping track of fluctuations in the prices of resins. The prices of reins are primarily influenced by volatility in raw material costs as well as several other market factors such as changes in import/export laws and geopolitical events, which makes them dynamic.

Synthetic Resins Market Pricing Trends

Volume-based pricing and spot pricing are the two most widely adopted pricing models in the global synthetic resins market. Volume-based pricing is used by large suppliers to leverage their large volumes of procurements for procuring discounts and value-additions, it also reduces risks associated with fluctuations in raw material prices related to the category. The spot-pricing model helps the buyers procure additional quantities without having to worry about meeting minimum order requirements.

