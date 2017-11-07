sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,63 Euro		+0,041
+1,14 %
WKN: A0HM57 ISIN: MHY0017S1028 Ticker-Symbol: 4AE 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,542
3,577
22:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC
AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK INC3,63+1,14 %