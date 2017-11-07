VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PHD) ("Providence" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from an underground 3-D Laser Scan Survey.

As reported on September 25, 2017 the Company commissioned Aero Geometrics of Vancouver, British Columbia to complete a 3-D Laser Scan Survey of the six hundred level of the historical Providence Mine.

Prior to the survey, the Company completed both geological mapping and channel sampling of the 600 level workings. Amongst other details, the survey delineated fine characteristics of the Providence quartz vein system within the drifts, crosscuts and stopes.

Examination of the survey results revealed where the vein diverges from the main 600 level access drift and re-enters on the 600 level at the Consuelo drift 263 metres along strike to the north.

The Company previously recognized the diversion; however, it was poorly understood until now. With the assistance of this new technology, the extension to the Providence Vein can be clearly identified. Geological mapping suggests that the Providence Consuelo, Bonita, Mexican and McCarthy veins are all part of the same vein system which we now refer to as the "Providence Vein" system which has a strike length of 2.2 km.

Tim Daly of Aero Geometrics of Vancouver, British Columbia states,

"Aero Geometrics Ltd. would like to thank Ron Coombes and Providence Gold Mines for the opportunity to work together on the project at the Providence Mine. To benefit from the knowledge discovered by the 3D terrestrial laser scanning technology shows wisdom on your proactive state of the art approach.

This technology allows the visualization of highly accurate 3D data to the tune of 300 billion points and is definitely going to bring new life to the historical work done to date.

This roadmap of data can be described as the MRI of the earth, a beautiful picture that tells the whole story and eliminates the guess work.

Companies that have existing underground operations who do not have this type of scanned data are behind the times."

The Company believes that the historical operators, in attempting to follow the vein, lost contact with the mineralization. The Company believes that the vein lies west of the 600 level access drift, a distance varying between less than 10 to 65 metres in the area in question.

This zone represents one of numerous primary drill targets along the known 2.2 kilometre strike length of the vein. In addition, results of the Company's recently completed soil geochemical survey, suggest that a zone of elevated gold grades represent a portion of the previously unseen vein system that projects to surface along strike.

