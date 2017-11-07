

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $155 million, or $0.81 per share. This was down from $197 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $3.92 billion. This was up from $3.73 billion last year.



DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $155 Mln. vs. $197 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.3% -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.95 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $3.92 Bln vs. $3.73 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX