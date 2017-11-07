

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Web.com Group, Inc. (WEB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $8.30 million, or $0.16 per share. This was up from $3.35 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $189.77 million. This was down from $192.79 million last year.



Web.com Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $8.30 Mln. vs. $3.35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 147.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.16 vs. $0.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 128.6% -Revenue (Q3): $189.77 Mln vs. $192.79 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $187 - $190 Mln



