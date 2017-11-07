ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the following presentations by Company management at upcoming investor conferences will be webcast:

Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference

November 15, 2017 at 10:40am GMT

November 15, 2017 at 10:40am GMT Evercore ISI Biopharma Catalyst/Deep Dive Conference

November 30, 2017 at 3:30pm ET

A webcast of each presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website, www.immunogen.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location for approximately two weeks.

About ImmunoGen, Inc.

ImmunoGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapeutics using its proprietary ADC technology. The Company's lead product candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine, is in a Phase 3 trial for FRa-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and is in a Phase 1b/2 trial in combination regimens for earlier-stage disease. ImmunoGen has three additional clinical-stage product candidates, two of which are being developed in collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals. ImmunoGen's ADC technology is also used in Roche's marketed product, Kadcyla, and in programs in development by Amgen, Bayer, Biotest, CytomX, Debiopharm, Lilly, Novartis, Sanofi and Takeda. More information about the Company can be found at www.immunogen.com.

Kadcyla is a registered trademark of Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

This press release includes forward-looking statements. For these statements, ImmunoGen claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It should be noted that there are risks and uncertainties related to the development of novel anticancer products, including risks related to preclinical and clinical studies, their timings and results. A review of these risks can be found in ImmunoGen's Transition Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

