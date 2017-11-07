

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $18.2 million, or $0.26 per share. This was up from $16.0 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $190.2 million. This was up from $177.5 million last year.



Myriad Genetics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $18.2 Mln. vs. $16.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.21 -Revenue (Q1): $190.2 Mln vs. $177.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.22 - $0.24 Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX