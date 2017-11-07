Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EGRX) ("Eagle" or "the Company") today announced that Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conferences as follows:

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 Time: 8:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time Location: The Waldorf Hilton, Aldwych, London, UK Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff108/egrx/

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company's website at www.eagleus.com, under the Investors Section.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing injectable products that address the shortcomings, as identified by physicians, pharmacists and other stakeholders, of existing commercially successful injectable products. Eagle's strategy is to utilize the FDA's 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.eagleus.com.

