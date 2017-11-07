sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,232 Euro		+0,002
+0,87 %
WKN: A1C58J ISIN: AU000000AGR4 Ticker-Symbol: 5N91 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED
AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGUIA RESOURCES LIMITED0,232+0,87 %