

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Cash, the new service from the online-retail giant that allows its customers to add cash to their Amazon.com balance at brick-and-mortar stores, is now available at about 8,000 7-Eleven stores.



Earlier, the Amazon Cash, which was launched in April this year, was available at retailers like CVS, Speedway and GameStop, as well as few other supermarket chains and convenience stores.



However, the inclusion of 7-Eleven would be a significant boost for the Amazon Cash service, as it will benefit several Amazon customers who do not wish to use credit card or reveal bank account information to buy goods from Amazon online.



Using Amazon cash is a simple process. Customers can load money into their Amazon account by giving their personalized Amazon barcode to a 7-Eleven cashier along with the money. That amount of Amazon Cash will immediately appear in their online Amazon account and be available for use. Between $15 and $500 can be loaded in a single transaction, with no fees charged.



Amazon customers can have the bar code send to them by txt message or print out the barcode at home.



'7-Eleven has long been an advocate for giving customers many options on how to pay for products and services. 7-Eleven constantly updates and introduces new forms of payments to respond to continued shifts in customer preferences, life styles, and adoption of new technologies,' said Tony Stapleton, 7-Eleven senior product director.



