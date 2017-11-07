

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) announced earnings for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $66.64 million, or $1.46 per share. This was higher than $58.04 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $427.30 million. This was up from $383.63 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $66.64 Mln. vs. $58.04 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.46 vs. $1.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q3): $427.30 Mln vs. $383.63 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.4%



