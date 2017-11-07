

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synaptics Inc (SYNA) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $35.1 million, or $1.03 per share. This was up from $34.2 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $417.4 million. This was up from $386.2 million last year.



Synaptics Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $35.1 Mln. vs. $34.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.6% -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $0.96 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q1): $417.4 Mln vs. $386.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.1%



