

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sunoco LP (SUN) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $138 million, or $1.08 per share. This was higher than $45 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $2.56 billion. This was up from $2.17 billion last year.



Sunoco LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $138 Mln. vs. $45 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 206.7% -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 350.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q3): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.0%



