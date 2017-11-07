

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $413 million, or $1.10 per share. This was higher than $70 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 43.7% to $5.66 billion. This was up from $3.94 billion last year.



Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $413 Mln. vs. $70 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 490.0% -EPS (Q3): $1.10 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 323.1% -Revenue (Q3): $5.66 Bln vs. $3.94 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 43.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.98 to $1.00 Full year EPS guidance: $4.22 to $4.24



