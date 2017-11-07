

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) updated its adjusted consolidated operating income guidance for 2017 to be in the range of $1.620 billion to $1.685 billion. The company's previous adjusted consolidated operating income guidance for 2017 was in the range of $1.675 billion to $1.775 billion. DaVita still expects consolidated operating cash flow guidance for 2017 to be in the range of $1.750 billion to $1.950 billion, which includes the net benefit of the VA settlement.



Third-quarter adjusted net income attributable to DaVita Inc. was $155 million, or $0.81 share. Adjusted net income attributable to DaVita Inc., further adjusted to exclude amortization for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, was $185 million, or $0.97 per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX