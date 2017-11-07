MONTERREY, MEXICO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB) (BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 3.4% in October 2017, as compared to October 2016. Domestic traffic increased 3.9%, and international traffic decreased 0.4%.

Total Passengers* -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oct-16 Oct-17 Change % Jan-Oct Jan-Oct Change % 2016 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Domestic 1,412,270 1,467,369 3.9 13,480,839 14,282,464 5.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- International 174,292 173,645 (0.4) 1,949,086 2,011,027 3.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMA Total 1,586,562 1,641,014 3.4 15,429,925 16,293,491 5.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Terminal passengers: includes passengers on the three types of aviation (commercial, charter, and general aviation), and excludes passengers in transit.

Domestic traffic increased seven airports, with the largest increases in:

Monterrey (+8.0%; +55,925 passengers), which generates 51% of OMA's total domestic traffic, had the largest traffic increases on its Cancún and Guadalajara routes.





Culiacán (+5.2%; +7,794), OMA's second busiest airport with 11% of domestic traffic, increased traffic on the Guadalajara route.





Ciudad Juárez (+6.4%; +5,712), with 6% of domestic traffic, increased traffic principally on its Guadalajara route.





International traffic also grew in seven airports in October, with the largest increase in San Luis Potosí (+5.6%; +662 passengers), as a result of an increase in passenger volumes on the Dallas route.

Of total October traffic, 99.1% was commercial aviation and 0.9% was general aviation.

In the wake of the natural disasters in September, OMA is coordinating actions with its various domestic and international airline clients in order to begin operating a portfolio of approximately 20 new routes starting in November.

OMA's complete traffic report, with tables, is available at http://ir.oma.aero.

This press release may contain forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions based on our current information and expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "estimate," or similar expressions. While OMA's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of OMA, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F under the caption "Risk Factors." OMA undertakes no obligation to update publicly its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

Webpage http://ir.oma.aero

Twitter http://twitter.com/OMAeropuertos

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OMAeropuertos

Chief Financial Officer:

Vicsaly Torres Ruiz

+52 (81) 8625 4300

vtorres@oma.aero



Investor Relations:

Emmanuel Camacho

+52 (81) 8625 4308

ecamacho@oma.aero



In the US:

Daniel Wilson

Zemi Communications

+1 (212) 689 9560

dbmwilson@zemi.com



Media Relations:

Paola Fernández

+52 (81) 8625 4300

pfernandez@oma.aero



