

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $17.4 million, or $1.02 per share. This was up from $17.1 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $245.1 million. This was up from $232.9 million last year.



Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $17.4 Mln. vs. $17.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $0.99 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q3): $245.1 Mln vs. $232.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.2%



