

Amedisys (AMED) released a profit for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $19.15 million, or $0.56 per share. This was up from $12.14 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $380.16 million. This was up from $361.60 million last year.



Amedisys earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $19.15 Mln. vs. $12.14 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 57.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.56 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 55.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q3): $380.16 Mln vs. $361.60 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.1%



