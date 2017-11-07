SCANA INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 in SCANA Corporation to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2017 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in SCANA Corporation ("SCANA" or the "Company") (NYSE: SCG) of the November 27, 2017 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina on behalf of all those who purchased SCANA common stock between January 19, 2016 and September 22, 2017 (the "Class Period"). The case, Norman v. SCANA Corporation, et al., No. 3:17-cv-02616 was filed on September 27, 2017, and has been assigned to Judge Margaret B. Seymour.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or omitting material information, concerning the progress, cost, and completion schedule of the multi-billion dollar nuclear construction project at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station (the "Nuclear Project").

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges, in part, that on July 31, 2017, SCANA announced that it would abandon construction of the Nuclear Project because of cost overruns and delays. Then, on August 4, 2017, the South Carolina Attorney General ("SC AG") announced the opening of an investigation into SCANA's abandonment of the Nuclear Project. Then, on August 10, 2017, The Post and Courier published an article reporting on SCANA's Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Marsh's comments stating, "he wasn't sure he would want to take the project back up after it fell years behind schedule and its costs soared billions of dollars over budget." Then, on September 22, 2017, the SC AG requested that the State Law Enforcement Division launch a criminal investigation into the Nuclear Project.

As a result of these disclosures, SCANA's share price has declined significantly, causing harm to investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

