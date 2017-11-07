

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) announced the company now expects 2017 earnings per share in a range of $4.22 to $4.24 and total fee revenue in a range of $3.287 billion to $3.297 billion. The company noted that its guidance for 2017 EPS includes the $0.13 expected favorable impact from the adoption of ASU 2016-09. Previously, the company projected 2017 earnings per share in a range of $4.06 to $4.18; and total fee revenue of $3.245 billion to $3.305 billion.



For the full year 2017, Marriott expects comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis for the combined company will increase 1 to 2 percent in North America, roughly 5 percent outside North America and 2 to 3 percent worldwide. Marriott expects full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA could total $3.177 billion to $3.192 billion.



For the fourth-quarter, Marriott expects comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis will increase 2 to 3 percent in North America. The company's guidance for fourth-quarter RevPAR growth in North America reflects the shift of the Jewish holidays, which occurred in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. The company expects fourth-quarter comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis will increase 3 to 5 percent outside North America and 2 to 3 percent worldwide. Marriott expects fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA could total $762 million to $777 million.



The company noted that its outlook for the fourth-quarter and full year 2017 does not include merger-related adjustments, which the company cannot accurately forecast, but could total roughly $150 million on a full-year basis.



Third-quarter adjusted EPS totaled $1.10, a 26 percent increase over third quarter 2016 combined results. Worldwide comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR rose 2.1% in the third quarter, while North American comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR rose 0.4 percent. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $831 million in the quarter, a 64 percent increase over third quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA and a 7 percent increase over third quarter 2016 combined adjusted EBITDA.



Arne Sorenson, CEO of Marriott International, said: 'For 2018, we expect comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis will increase 1 to 3 percent worldwide and 3 to 5 percent outside North America, while RevPAR in North America should be flat to up 2 percent.'



