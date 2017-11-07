WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - For the first time, the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington joins individuals and organizations in nearly 100 countries for a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity.

"The Y fills the gaps, bridges our divides and gives us common ground to stand on," says Angie L. Reese-Hawkins, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington. "The GivingTuesday effort will allow us to continue making a positive and lasting impact on thousands of people in the DC region."

Occurring this year on November 28, GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, following the widely recognized shopping days Black Friday and Cyber Monday. GivingTuesday aims to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate in improving their local communities by giving back in impactful ways to the charities and causes they support.

"For more than 160 years, we've been creating experiences that help children and adults thrive, empowering our members and neighbors to do good, be good and feel good each and every day," Reese-Hawkins adds. "The GivingTuesday movement aligns closely with our mission, and provides a terrific platform for expanding our reach in the greater DC metropolitan region by embracing the powerful energy surrounding this day."

In 2016, the fifth year of GivingTuesday, millions of people came together to give back and support the causes they believe in. Their collective generosity raised more than $177 million online to benefit a tremendously broad range of organizations, and much more was given in volunteer hours, donations of food and clothing, and acts of kindness.

Join the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington's GivingTuesday initiative by visiting http://www.ymcadc.org/donate/givingtuesday/. For campaign updates and daily messages, please visit https://www.facebook.com/ymcadc, or follow the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington on Twitter at @ymcadc.

The YMCA is a 501©3 nonprofit charity organization. Our mission is to foster the spiritual, mental and physical development of individuals, families and communities according to the ideals of inclusiveness, equality and mutual respect for all. Every year, the Y provides opportunities in wellness, aquatics, youth sports, summer camp, childcare, and other services to over 250,000 people through our 17 branches and program centers serving the Washington metropolitan area.

