RUTLAND, VERMONT -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company's management will be presenting at the UBS Industrials and Transportation Conference on Thursday, November 16, 2017.

The UBS Industrials and Transportation Conference is being held at the InterContinental Times Square in New York, NY.

A copy of the presentation for the conference will be available shortly before the Company presents, and may be accessed via the Investors' section of the company's website at http://ir.casella.com.

Contacts:

Ned Coletta

Chief Financial Officer

(802) 772-2239

http://www.casella.com




