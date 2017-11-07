TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- Hope Well Capital Corp. ("Hope Well") (TSX VENTURE: HOPE.P), a capital pool company, announced today that it granted a total of 270,374 stock options under its stock option plan to two independent directors of the Company.

All of the options are exercisable at a price of C$0.21 per share and were granted on November 6, 2017. The term of the options is five years from the date of grant, and all options vest immediately on grant date. Mr. Sheldon Kales, independent director and chair of the audit committee, was granted 135,187 options and Mr. Peiwei Ni, independent director, was granted 135,187 options.

About Hope Well

Hope Well, a capital pool company within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange, was incorporated on December 1, 2016 and was listed on the Exchange on May 9, 2017. Hope Well does not have any operations and has no assets other than cash. Hope Well's business is to identify and evaluate businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the policies of the Exchange.

