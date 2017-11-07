

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to jump 16.8 percent on year, slowing from 18.7 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual; 7.0 percent, down from 8.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 39.45 billion, up from $28.50 billion a month earlier.



Japan will see preliminary September figures for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to see a score of 106.6, down from 107.2 in August. The coincident is called at 115.9, down from 117.7 a month earlier.



The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



