Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2017) - Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS) (OTCQB: LDSYF) (FSE: LD6) (WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved amendments to the Company's articles to adopt an advance notice policy for the election of directors (the "Advance Notice Policy").

The Advance Notice Policy is intended to facilitate an orderly and efficient annual and/or special meeting process and ensure that all shareholders receive adequate notice and information about director nominees.

The Advance Notice Policy fixes a deadline by which holders of record of the Company's common shares must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders, and sets out the information that a shareholder must include in such notice to the Company. In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, notice to the Company must be made not less than 30 days nor more than 65 days prior to the date of the annual meeting, unless the annual meeting is to be held less than 40 days after the meeting was first announced, in which case notice may be made no later than the close of business on the 10th day after the announcement.

The Advance Notice Policy was adopted effective as of November 3, 2017 and is now in full force and effect. The Company intends to seek shareholder ratification of the Advance Notice Policy at the Company's next annual general meeting. If the Advance Notice Policy is confirmed or confirmed as amended at the meeting, the Advance Notice Policy will continue in effect in the form in which it is so confirmed.

Extension of Financial Milestones for Escrow Agreements

In addition, on November 3, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors resolved to extend the deadline for satisfying certain financial milestones set out under the terms of its escrow agreements with the former shareholders of Canna Delivery Systems Inc. ("Canna"). Under the terms of the escrow agreements, a total of 7,800,000 common shares issued to the former shareholders of Canna (the "Performance Shares") were held in escrow, subject to release upon the Company achieving certain financial milestones within 30 months after the acquisition of Canna (as amended on April 30, 2017). The Company has agreed to extend the deadline for satisfying the financial milestones until December 31, 2017. As of the date of this news release, a total of 2,100,000 Performance Shares remain subject to escrow, of which 840,000 Performance Shares are held by the Company's CEO, Brad Eckenweiler.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking, but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product. In addition, with the entering into its management services agreements with NHMC, Inc. and CSPA Group, Inc., the Company has begun its direct involvement in the growing of medicinal ingredients for, and the manufacturing of, its products. From seed to sale, the Company's products and ingredients will be tested for quality and composition throughout the formulation and production processes, resulting in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

On behalf of the board of directors of Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Brad Eckenweiler, CEO & Director

