sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,356 Euro		+1,132
+6,57 %
WKN: A2ATEY ISIN: US15136A1025 Ticker-Symbol: 241A 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC
CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC18,356+6,57 %