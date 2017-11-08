CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) -

ALL AMOUNTS ARE STATED IN U.S.$

Agrium Inc. (TSX: AGU) (NYSE: AGU) announced today its 2017 third quarter results, with a net loss from continuing operations of $69-million ($0.52 diluted loss per share) compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $38-million ($0.28 diluted loss per share) in the third quarter of 2016. The third quarter results were driven by lower overall sales volumes and higher cost of product sold related to several scheduled maintenance turnarounds and higher share-based payments due to a year-to-date total shareholder return of 10 percent at September 30 th .

Highlights:

2017 third quarter loss from continuing operations, adjusted for items not included in guidance, was $27-million or $0.23 diluted loss per share (see page 2 for adjusted net earnings (loss) and guidance relevant earnings (loss) reconciliations).

Wholesale conducted a number of scheduled maintenance turnarounds this quarter, some of which took longer than expected, but operating rates are now back at normal levels.

The Retail business unit reported a 9 percent increase in EBITDA 1 this quarter, despite the impact of severe dry weather in Australia and Canada. U.S. Retail earnings were up 22 percent as contributions from acquisitions and stronger proprietary sales more than offset the impact of severe hurricanes in the southern U.S.

this quarter, despite the impact of severe dry weather in Australia and Canada. U.S. Retail earnings were up 22 percent as contributions from acquisitions and stronger proprietary sales more than offset the impact of severe hurricanes in the southern U.S. Retail made additional acquisitions in the third quarter with Southern States Cooperative in Georgia and Florida (20 locations). Year-to-date, Retail has purchased 38 locations with estimated annual revenues of approximately $250-million.

Agrium has updated our 2017 annual guidance to a range of $4.65 to $4.80 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, primarily reflecting lower volumes resulting from facility downtime (see page 4 for guidance assumptions and further details).

Agrium recently completed the sale of our Conda phosphate and North Bend nitric acid facilities and the merger recently received regulatory approval in China. The sale of the Agrium assets are being reviewed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and is the only remaining approval required on the merger. The parties still expect the close of the merger by the end of the fourth quarter of 2017.

A loss of $182-million, net of tax was recorded in discontinued operations associated with the sale of Conda.

"Our results this quarter were impacted by a particularly intense summer maintenance schedule, extreme dry weather in Canada and Australia and the two hurricanes in the southern U.S. Looking at the fall season and into 2018, we see solid grower demand for fertilizer and other crop inputs, and expect fertilizer markets to demonstrate continued strength," commented Chuck Magro, Agrium's President and CEO. "The sale of Conda and North Bend and China's recent regulatory approval are significant steps toward completing the merger with PotashCorp by year end and we are excited to move forward as Nutrien in 2018," added Mr. Magro.

1 Net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations.

ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS (LOSS) AND GUIDANCE RELEVANT EARNINGS (LOSS) RECONCILIATIONS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Net earnings earnings (loss) (loss) from from continuing continuing (millions of U.S. operations Per operations Per dollars, except per impact share impact share share amounts) Expense (post-tax) (a) Expense (post-tax) (a) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (69) (0.52) 475 3.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjustments: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share-based payments 40 29 0.21 40 29 0.21 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Foreign exchange loss (gain) net of non-qualifying 7 5 0.03 11 8 0.06 derivatives ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Merger and related costs 11 8 0.05 42 30 0.22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Impact of Egyptian pound devaluation on investee - - - (16) (11) (0.08) earnings ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted net earnings (loss) (b) (27) (0.23) 531 3.81 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gain on sale of assets - - - (7) (5) (0.04) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Guidance relevant earnings (loss) (b) (27) (0.23) 526 3.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Diluted per share information attributable to equity holders of Agrium. (b) Forecasted annual tax rate of 28.5 percent was used for the adjusted net earnings (loss), guidance relevant earnings (loss) and per share calculations. These are non-IFRS measures which represent net earnings (loss) adjusted for certain income (expenses) that are considered to be non-operational in nature. We believe these measures provide meaningful comparison to our guidance by eliminating share-based payments expense (recovery), gains (losses) on foreign exchange and related gains (losses) on non-qualifying derivative hedges and significant non-operating, non- recurring items. Our guidance is forward-looking information. We present guidance relevant earnings (loss) per share to provide an update to this previously disclosed forward-looking information. These should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and may not be directly comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

MARKET OUTLOOK

Agriculture and Crop Input Fundamentals

Mild temperatures and timely precipitation in key areas of the U.S. Corn Belt stabilized and improved U.S. corn and soybean crops, leading to increased yield forecasts and a seasonal decline in prices. The United States Department of Agriculture ("USDA") projects that national average U.S. corn yields will be just under 172 bushels per acre, which would be down from the record yields in 2016, but the second highest in history. Grower economics are similar to last year.

We expect a normal fall application season in North America, even though corn harvest is behind average levels for this time of year. There has been relatively widespread rain across dry areas of the U.S. Corn Belt over the past month, which is expected to support an average to above-average fall application season.

A key region to monitor in the months to come is the dryness in parts of Brazil which is delaying soybean planting. Drought has also been a problem in Australia, where the USDA projects wheat production will decline by 36 percent in 2017/18.

Nitrogen Outlook

Nitrogen prices have rallied in recent months, with benchmark urea prices increasing by more than 50 percent since July. This has been due largely to weak Chinese urea exports, which in combination with robust Indian import demand has significantly tightened the global supply and demand balance. Chinese urea exports were down 53 percent or close to four million tonnes year-over-year through the end of September. Chinese production rates remain at low levels, despite higher global urea prices, partly due to the substantial increase in coal prices.

Indian urea imports have been strong and the prospects for the remainder of 2017 are positive as there has been a significant drawdown in Indian urea inventories in 2017. Looking ahead to 2018, there are some risks to Indian demand, including the Direct Benefit Transfer program, which will provide the urea subsidy to the grower at the point of sale as opposed to being provided to the upstream distributor. In addition, the Indian government has indicated that the allowable urea bag size will be reduced from 50 kilograms to 45 kilograms, which may negatively impact urea application rates.

The U.S. urea trade balance turned positive from June to August 2017, as offshore urea exports exceeded offshore imports by 5 percent during the slower seasonal demand period. However, a seasonal urea deficit in the U.S. is expected in late 2017 and/or early 2018 which should lend support to prices. Taking into account all these factors we expect the nitrogen market to remain relatively tight through into the spring of 2018.

Potash Outlook

Global potash shipments have shown continued strength, which has led most global benchmarks to increase. Trade into key markets has remained at high levels as imports on a year-to-date basis are up 12 percent in Brazil, 36 percent in India and 28 percent in China over the same period last year.

Producers have increased production but have remained comfortably sold forward, which we expect to lead to relatively low producer potash inventories at the end of 2017. We expect there to be limited supplies available from new capacity for the remainder of 2017 and into the first half of 2018 and anticipate an annual average growth in potash demand of approximately 3 percent in 2018.

U.S. offshore imports of potash are also on a record pace, which is indicative of the strong demand in the market. While fall applications are always dependent on weather conditions and harvest pace, current prices are still affordable and are expected to support strong demand.

Phosphate Outlook

Phosphate export prices have strengthened due to tightened export availability from China and the impacts of Hurricane Irma on Florida production and inventories.

Finished phosphate import demand has been mixed as demand continues to be strong in Pakistan and is up year-over-year in Brazil, but Indian imports have continued to be lower than expected, which is expected to tighten domestic inventories and support imports in 2018 assuming import economics improve.

Key raw material costs have increased significantly in recent months as ammonia prices have increased between 40 and more than 70 percent, while sulfur prices have increased between 40 and more than 120 percent.

2017 ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Based on our assumptions set out under the heading "Market Outlook", Agrium expects to achieve annual diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $4.65 to $4.80 in 2017 compared to our previous estimate of $4.75 to $5.25 per share. We have reduced our annual guidance range to reflect the lost production volumes in the third quarter and the impact of challenging weather conditions on our Retail operations, particularly those areas impacted by hurricanes. We have also narrowed the range width encompassing approximately $30-million of EBITDA variability.

We have updated our Retail EBITDA range between $1.160-billion to $1.190-billion compared to our previous guidance of $1.150-billion to $1.20-billion, while our estimate for Retail crop nutrient sales volumes has been reduced to between 9.9 million and 10.2 million tonnes in 2017.

Based on our expected utilization rate for our nitrogen assets, we are updating our nitrogen production range to between 3.3 and 3.4 million tonnes. Our earnings per share guidance assumes NYMEX gas prices will average between $2.95 and $3.15 per MMBtu for 2017.

We have also revised our expected potash production range for 2017 to between 2.4 and 2.5 million tonnes.

Total capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to be in the range of $650-million to $700-million, of which approximately $425-million to $475-million is expected to be sustaining capital expenditures.

Agrium's annual effective tax rate for 2017 on continuing operations is expected to range between 27 and 29 percent.

This guidance and updated additional measures and related assumptions are summarized in the table below. Guidance excludes the impact of share-based payments expense (recovery), gains (losses) on foreign exchange and non-qualifying derivative hedges, and merger related costs. Except as described under the heading "Market Outlook", volumetric and earnings estimates assume normal seasonal growing and harvest patterns in the geographies where Agrium operates.

2017 ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE AND ASSUMPTIONS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual Low High ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted EPS from continuing operations (in U.S. dollars) $4.65 $4.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Guidance assumptions: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Production tonnes: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nitrogen (millions) 3.3 3.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Potash (millions) 2.4 2.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA (millions of U.S. dollars) $1,160 $1,190 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Crop nutrient sales tonnes (millions) 9.9 10.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tax rate 29% 27% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sustaining capital expenditures (millions of U.S. dollars) $425 $475 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total capital expenditures (millions of U.S. dollars) $650 $700 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 7, 2017

Unless otherwise noted, all financial information in this Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) is prepared using accounting policies in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and is presented in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. All comparisons of results for the third quarter of 2017 (three months ended September 30, 2017) and for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 are against results for the third quarter of 2016 (three months ended September 30, 2016) and nine months ended September 30, 2016. All dollar amounts refer to United States (U.S.) dollars except where otherwise stated. The financial measure net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (EBITDA) used in this MD&A is not prescribed by IFRS. Our method of calculation may not be directly comparable to that of other companies. We consider this non-IFRS financial measure to provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring our financial performance. This non-IFRS financial measure should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Please refer to the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" of this MD&A for further details, including a reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The following interim MD&A is as of November 7, 2017 and should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 (the "Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements"), and the annual MD&A and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 included in our 2016 Annual Report to Shareholders. The Board of Directors carries out its responsibility for review of this disclosure principally through its Audit Committee, comprised exclusively of independent directors. The Audit Committee reviews and, prior to publication, approves this disclosure, pursuant to the authority delegated to it by the Board of Directors. No update is provided to the disclosure in our annual MD&A except for material information since the date of our annual MD&A. In respect of Forward-Looking Statements, please refer to the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" in this MD&A.

2017 Third Quarter Operating Results

CONSOLIDATED NET EARNINGS Financial Overview ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ (millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, and where noted) 2017 2016 (a) Change % Change 2017 2016 (a) Change % Change ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Sales 2,382 2,192 190 9 11,316 11,219 97 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Gross profit 557 568 (11) (2) 2,642 2,630 12 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Expenses 578 553 25 5 1,748 1,704 44 3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net (loss) earnings before finance costs, income taxes and net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (21) 15 (36) (240) 894 926 (32) (3) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations (69) (38) (31) 82 475 515 (40) (8) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net (loss) earnings from discontinued operations (182) (1) (181) 18,100 (178) 14 (192) (1,371) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net (loss) earnings (251) (39) (212) 544 297 529 (232) (44) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Diluted (loss) earnings per share from continuing operations (0.52) (0.28) (0.24) 86 3.40 3.70 (0.30) (8) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Diluted (loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations (1.32) (0.01) (1.31) 13,100 (1.29) 0.10 (1.39) (1,390) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Diluted (loss) earnings per share (1.84) (0.29) (1.55) 534 2.11 3.80 (1.69) (44) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Effective tax rate (%) 30.3 27.4 3 N/A 28.9 28.4 1 N/A ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations.

Sales and Gross Profit ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 (a) Change 2017 2016 (a) Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail 2,067 1,857 210 10,014 9,938 76 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale 443 445 (2) 1,825 1,834 (9) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (128) (110) (18) (523) (553) 30 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2,382 2,192 190 11,316 11,219 97 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail 518 482 36 2,251 2,163 88 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale 46 84 (38) 384 421 (37) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (7) 2 (9) 7 46 (39) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 557 568 (11) 2,642 2,630 12 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations.

Retail's sales and gross profit primarily increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2017 compared to the same periods last year as a result of higher crop protection product sales and related application services and recent acquisitions.

Wholesale's sales for the third quarter and first nine months of 2017 were flat compared to same periods last year, while gross profits were lower. Realized selling prices for nitrogen decreased while potash selling prices increased consistent with benchmark prices. Cost of product sold was higher due to several scheduled maintenance turnarounds in our production facilities and higher natural gas input costs.

Expenses

Selling expense as a percentage of sales was consistent for the third quarter and first nine months of 2017 compared to the same periods last year, while general and administrative expenses were flat.

Share-based payments expense was higher by $35-million in the third quarter and $18-million for the first nine months of 2017 due to increases in our share price.

Our earnings from associates and joint ventures were consistent for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2017. For the first nine months of 2017, we recognized a foreign exchange gain in Misr Fertilizers Production Company S.A.E. ("MOPCO") from the devaluation of the Egyptian pound in the first quarter of this year which was partially offset by a reversal of gas provision in Profertil S.A. ("Profertil") recorded in the prior year.

Other expenses decreased by $29-million for the third quarter and $35-million for the first nine months of 2017. This decrease is primarily due to lower legal settlements in 2017 and losses incurred in 2016 related to a termination of a distribution agreement and cancellation of a Canpotex terminal. This was partially offset by costs incurred related to our merger with Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan ("PotashCorp").

For further breakdown on Other expenses, see table below:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other expenses breakdown ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, (millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 (a) Change 2017 2016 (a) Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss on foreign exchange and related derivatives 7 2 5 11 10 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest income (17) (20) 3 (43) (49) 6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Environmental remediation andasset retirement obligations 2 4 (2) 1 9 (8) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bad debt expense 8 3 5 37 32 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Potash profit and capital tax 3 2 1 9 10 (1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Merger and related costs 11 17 (6) 42 17 25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 2 37 (35) 12 75 (63) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 45 (29) 69 104 (35) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations.

Depreciation and Amortiation Depreciation and amortization breakdown ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Three months ended September 30, ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2017 2016 (a) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Cost of General Cost of General product and product and sold Selling administrative Total sold Selling administrative Total (millions of U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Retail 3 69 1 73 2 67 2 71 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Wholesale ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Nitrogen 16 - 1 17 16 - - 16 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Potash 21 - - 21 22 - - 22 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Phosphate 3 - - 3 4 - - 4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Wholesale Other (b) 3 - - 3 2 - - 2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 43 - 1 44 44 - - 44 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Other - - 4 4 - - 4 4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total 46 69 6 121 46 67 6 119 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Nine months ended September 30, ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2017 2016 (a) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Cost of General Cost of General product and product and sold Selling administrative Total sold Selling administrative Total (millions of U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Retail 6 205 4 215 5 197 4 206 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Wholesale ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Nitrogen 58 - 1 59 52 - - 52 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Potash 82 - - 82 73 - - 73 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Phosphate 12 - - 12 11 - - 11 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Wholesale Other (b) 10 - 1 11 9 - 1 10 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 162 - 2 164 145 - 1 146 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Other - - 13 13 - - 10 10 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total 168 205 19 392 150 197 15 362 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. (b) This includes ammonium sulfate, Environmentally Smart Nitrogen (ESN) and other products.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased in the third quarter and first nine months of 2017 primarily due to the completion of our Borger nitrogen facility expansion. This was partially offset by lower sales and production volumes in the third quarter due to planned and unplanned outages at our facilities for which we calculate such expense on a units-of-production basis.

Effective Tax Rate

The effective tax rates for the third quarter and first nine months of 2017 are higher than the tax rates compared to the similar periods in 2016. The increase in the effective tax rate for the quarter is primarily due to the recognition of a previously unrecognized tax benefit and the increase in the effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2017 is due to a decrease in certain U.S. manufacturing tax deductions.

BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

Retail ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended September 30, (millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2017 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 2,067 1,857 210 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold 1,549 1,375 174 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 518 482 36 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBIT 37 30 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 110 101 9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Selling and general and administrative expenses 489 469 20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Selling and general and administrative expenses as a % of sales (%) 23.7 25.3 (1.6) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Retail EBITDA increased by 9 percent compared to the same period last year, driven by higher sales volumes for crop protection products, nutrients and related application services; associated with organic growth and acquisitions. Total proprietary product sales as a percentage of total sales increased 1 percentage point compared to the same period last year.

Retail selling, general and administrative expenses were up slightly over last year due to acquisitions made in 2017 and in the prior year. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenue were down year-over-year to 23.7 percent in the third quarter of 2017 compared to 25.3 percent for the same period last year.

Retail North American EBITDA increased 19 percent in the third quarter despite the impact from challenging weather conditions in the southern U.S. Year-to-date, the U.S. has seen a 5 percent increase in EBITDA and Canada a 3 percent increase. EBITDA for our International Retail operations decreased slightly this quarter compared to the same period last year, as Australia faced drought conditions which impacted crop protection sales in particular. South American results were also down slightly, primarily due to excessive moisture impacting nutrient applications.

Retail sales and gross profit by product line ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended September 30, Gross profit Sales Gross profit (%) ----------------- ---------------- ------------- (millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Crop nutrients 528 502 26 120 118 2 23 24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Crop protection products 1,117 983 134 243 226 17 22 23 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Seed 59 59 - 21 22 (1) 36 37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Merchandise 187 175 12 29 29 - 16 17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Services and other 176 138 38 105 87 18 60 63 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Crop nutrients

Total crop nutrient sales increased by 5 percent compared to the prior year, due to higher sales volumes related largely to acquisitions. This was partially offset by marginally lower realized average sales prices for nutrients. Sales volumes were up 11 percent in North America this quarter due to the late application season in the U.S. and the acquisitions made over the past year.

Total nutrient gross profit increased by 2 percent due to higher sales volumes which were partially offset by lower global benchmark prices during the quarter.

Crop protection products

Total crop protection product sales increased by 14 percent compared to the same period last year due to higher volumes sold as the later summer application season saw solid demand for herbicide and fungicide products. Total proprietary crop protection sales as a percentage of total crop protection sales increased 1 percentage point compared to the same period in 2016.

Gross profit was 8 percent higher than the prior period due to higher sales volumes of both brand name and proprietary products. Gross margin as a percentage of sales decreased by 1 percent due to a product shift related to decreased field activity as a result of the two major hurricanes, dry weather in parts of the Corn Belt which decreased demand for some higher margin products and a slightly more competitive market environment.

Seed

Total seed sales were similar to the third quarter in 2016, while total gross profit was marginally lower. Seed gross profit as a percentage of sales declined to 36 percent this quarter from 37 percent same quarter last year. The marginal decline was attributed to increased replanting discounts and crop loss credits related to regional weather challenges.

Merchandise

Merchandise sales increased 7 percent this period with strong demand in Australia. Gross profit as a percentage of sales declined 1 percent compared to the third quarter of 2016 due to differences in product mix.

Services and other

Sales for services and other increased by 28 percent this quarter compared to last year due to higher livestock shipments in Australia and the later application season in the U.S. for both nutrients and crop protection products.

Wholesale ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended September 30, (millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2017 2016 (a) Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 443 445 (2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales volumes (tonnes 000's) 1,614 1,657 (43) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold 397 361 36 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 46 84 (38) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBIT 33 63 (30) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 77 107 (30) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses 13 21 (8) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations.

Wholesale gross profit and EBITDA this quarter was lower than the same period last year due mainly to several major planned maintenance turnarounds and lower realized nitrogen prices. The scheduled outages along with a couple of minor unplanned production losses caused by both internal and external factors, resulted in lower production volumes and increased cost of product sold this quarter. Lower realized nitrogen prices reflected sales weakness in nitrogen fertilizer benchmarks during the second quarter and corresponding forward sales activity in the third quarter. This was partly offset by higher realized potash prices.

Wholesale NPK product information ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended September 30, Nitrogen Potash Phosphate ---------------- ---------------- ------------------ 2016 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change 2017 (a) Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit (U.S. dollar millions) 28 59 (31) 10 1 9 (4) 11 (15) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales volumes (tonnes 000's) 668 739 (71) 462 496 (34) 140 143 (3) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Selling price ($/tonne) 270 291 (21) 216 178 38 436 418 18 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold ($/tonne) 228 212 16 193 175 18 465 343 122 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross margin ($/tonne) 42 79 (37) 23 3 20 (29) 75 (104) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations.

Nitrogen

Nitrogen gross profit was down 53 percent compared to the same period last year due to lower production volumes and higher cost of product sold per tonne. This was driven primarily by planned outages across several major production facilities and a number of unplanned outages caused by both internal and external factors.

Total sales volumes were down 10 percent due to lower product availability during the quarter. Ammonia sales volumes were 35 percent lower during the quarter due to reduced saleable product availability because of the Borger urea plant ramp-up, a shift in industrial sales timing, production turnaround activity and a later start to fall applications. Urea and other nitrogen product sales were in line with the prior year.

Realized selling prices per tonne were 7 percent lower compared to the same period last year due to lower global benchmark nitrogen prices through the late spring and early summer and the timing of forward sales activity.

Cost of product sold per tonne increased 8 percent due to turnarounds and lower production volumes, which spread fixed costs across fewer tonnes. Realized natural gas costs were also slightly higher than the same period in 2016.

Natural gas prices: North American indices and North American Agrium prices ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended September 30, (U.S. dollars per MMBtu) 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Overall gas cost excluding realized derivative impact 1.74 2.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Realized derivative impact 0.72 0.28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Overall gas cost 2.46 2.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average NYMEX 2.97 2.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average AECO 1.61 1.69 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Potash

Potash gross profit was higher than the prior year, due to higher selling prices, partially offset by a higher cost of product sold and lower sales volumes.

Sales volumes were 7 percent lower in the current period. International volumes were 29 percent lower than the third quarter of 2016 due to the timing of sales to Canpotex, while North American volumes increased 27 percent.

Average realized selling prices increased by 21 percent over the past year, with realized North American prices up 13 percent and International selling prices increasing 16 percent.

Our cost of product sold per tonne was 10 percent higher than the same period last year due to a stronger Canadian dollar and a higher percentage of domestic sales volumes, which include freight and distribution in the cost of product sold. In addition to the scheduled turnaround during the quarter, some temporary mechanical issues with the hoist resulted in lower production than planned.

Phosphate

Phosphate gross profit was lower than the same period last year, due to the planned turnaround at the Redwater plant in the quarter and a stronger Canadian dollar, which caused higher cost of product sold. The 2016 costs also benefited from a favorable freight expense adjustment.

Realized selling prices were 4 percent higher than the prior period, however, this was more than offset by higher cost of product sold and 2 percent lower sales volumes this quarter.

Overall gross margin per tonne this quarter was negative, as the higher cost of product sold per tonne was only partially offset by higher realized selling prices.

Wholesale Other

Wholesale Other: gross profit breakdown ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended September 30, (millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium sulfate 9 9 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ESN 2 6 (4) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 1 (2) 3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 13 (1) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gross profit from Wholesale Other was lower than the same period last year driven by reduced production and sales of ESN at Carseland.

Expenses

Wholesale expenses were 38 percent lower in the third quarter compared to the prior year, primarily due to lower selling, general and administrative costs associated with cost saving initiatives, lower other expenses and an increase in earnings from equity investments.

Other

EBITDA for our Other non-operating business unit for the third quarter of 2017 was a net expense of $87-million, compared to a net expense of $74-million for the third quarter of 2016. The variance was primarily due to:

An increase of $9-million gross profit elimination as a result of a higher intersegment inventories held by Retail at the end of the third quarter.

An increase of $35-million in share-based payments expense primarily due to an increase in Agrium's share price.

This was partially offset by:

A decrease of $18-million in litigation and related fees.

A decrease of $6-million in merger and related costs.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

The following are changes to working capital on our Consolidated Balance Sheets for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 compared to December 31, 2016.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- September Explanation of the 30, December 31, change in the 2017 2016 $ Change % Change balance (millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current assets Cash and cash 246 412 (166) (40%) See discussion under equivalents the section "Liquidity and Capital Resources". -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accounts 3,375 2,208 1,167 53% Seasonal sales receivable activity for Retail resulted in higher Retail trade and vendor rebates receivable. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income taxes 30 33 (3) (9%) - receivable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inventories 2,657 3,230 (573) (18%) Inventory drawdown due to increased seasonal sales activity. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Prepaid 150 855 (705) (82%) Drawdown of prepaid expenses and inventory where deposits Retail typically prepays for product at year end and takes possession of inventory throughout the year. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other current 122 123 (1) (1%) - assets -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets held 126 - 126 100% In September 2017, for sale we reclassified certain assets of Conda phosphate operations as held for sale. See "Discontinued Operations" section for further details. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current liabilities Short-term 1,882 604 1,278 212% Increased financing debt for working capital requirements. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accounts 3,257 4,662 (1,405) (30%) Drawdown in customer payable prepayments during the spring application season and reductions in trade payables as the third quarter is typically a low point for product purchasing. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income taxes 14 17 (3) (18%) - payable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current 11 110 (99) (90%) Decrease relates to portion of $100-million 7.7 long-term percent senior notes debt repaid in 2017. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current 54 59 (5) (8%) - portion of other provisions -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Working capital 1,488 1,409 79 6% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Agrium generally expects that it will be able to meet its working capital requirements, capital resource needs and shareholder returns through a variety of sources, including available cash on hand, cash provided by operations, short-term borrowings from the issuance of commercial paper, and borrowings from our credit facilities, as well as long-term debt and equity capacity from the capital markets.

As of September 30, 2017, we had sufficient current assets to meet our current liabilities.

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Below is a summary of our cash provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities as reflected in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nine months ended September 30, (millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 (a) Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (265) 212 (477) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash used in investing activities (683) (857) 174 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash provided by financing activities 799 526 273 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (7) (58) 51 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Decrease in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations (156) (177) 21 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents used in discontinued operations (10) (27) 17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash (used in) provided by -- Lower cash provided by operating operating activities activities from net changes in non- cash working capital, primarily due to the timing of collections from customers as well as payments to our suppliers. This was partially offset by lower final tax payments and current tax payments made in comparison to the prior year. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash used in investing activities -- Lower cash used in investing activities due primarily to completion of our Borger expansion project and reduced business acquisition activity in our Retail business unit. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash provided by financing -- Higher cash provided by financing activities activities from increased commercial paper drawings to meet working capital needs partially offset by repayment of our senior notes in February 2017. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital Spending and Expenditures (b) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 (a) 2017 2016 (a) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sustaining 23 13 107 88 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investing 19 10 61 29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 23 168 117 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Acquisitions (b) 110 141 184 316 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 152 164 352 433 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sustaining 96 51 167 186 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investing 15 67 107 222 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 111 118 274 408 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sustaining 1 1 3 3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investing 7 1 13 3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 2 16 6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sustaining 120 65 277 277 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investing 41 78 181 254 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 161 143 458 531 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Acquisitions (b) 110 141 184 316 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 271 284 642 847 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. (b) This excludes capitalized borrowing costs and capital expenditures related to our discontinued operations. (c) This represents business acquisitions and includes acquired working capital; property, plant and equipment; intangibles; goodwill; and investments in associates and joint ventures.

Our total capital expenditures increased in the third quarter due to turnarounds and decreased in the first nine months of 2017 compared to the same period last year as we completed the construction of our Borger expansion project at the end of 2016. In 2017, pre-commissioning and commissioning costs were incurred related to this project.

We expect Agrium's capital expenditures for the remainder of 2017 to approximate $175-million to $225-million. We anticipate that we will be able to finance the announced projects through a combination of cash provided from operating activities and existing credit facilities.

Short-term Debt

Our short-term debt of $1.9-billion at September 30, 2017 is outlined in note 5 of our Summarized Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Our short-term debt increased by $1.3-billion during the first nine months of 2017, which in turn contributed to a decrease in our unutilized short-term financing capacity to $1.6-billion at September 30, 2017.

Capital Management

Our revolving credit facilities require that we maintain specific interest coverage and debt-to-capital ratios, as well as other non-financial covenants as defined in our credit agreements. We were in compliance with all covenants at September 30, 2017. Our ability to comply with these covenants has not changed since December 31, 2016.

OUTSTANDING SHARE DATA

Agrium had 138,164,264 outstanding shares at November 3, 2017. At November 3, 2017, the number of shares issuable pursuant to stock options outstanding (issuable assuming full conversion, where each option granted can be exercised for one common share) was approximately 1,380,868.

SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION -------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars, 2017 2017 (a) 2017 (a) 2016 (a) except per share amounts) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 2,382 6,271 2,663 2,238 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 557 1,527 558 749 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (69) 553 (9) 69 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (182) 5 (1) (2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings (loss) (251) 558 (10) 67 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of Agrium: -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic (0.52) 4.00 (0.07) 0.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted (0.52) 4.00 (0.07) 0.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations attributable to equity holders of Agrium: -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic (1.32) 0.03 (0.01) (0.01) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted (1.32) 0.03 (0.01) (0.01) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of Agrium: -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic (1.84) 4.03 (0.08) 0.49 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted (1.84) 4.03 (0.08) 0.49 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends declared 122 121 120 121 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends declared per share 0.875 0.875 0.875 0.875 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION -------------------------------------- 2016 (a) 2016 (a) 2016 (a) 2015 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 -------------------------------------- 2,192 6,361 2,666 2,407 -------------------------------------- 568 1,523 539 900 -------------------------------------- (38) 558 (5) 200 -------------------------------------- (1) 7 8 - -------------------------------------- (39) 565 3 200 -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- (0.28) 4.03 (0.04) 1.45 -------------------------------------- (0.28) 4.03 (0.04) 1.45 -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- (0.01) 0.05 0.06 - -------------------------------------- (0.01) 0.05 0.06 - -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- (0.29) 4.08 0.02 1.45 -------------------------------------- (0.29) 4.08 0.02 1.45 -------------------------------------- 120 122 121 121 -------------------------------------- 0.875 0.875 0.875 0.875 -------------------------------------- (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations.

The agricultural products business is seasonal. Consequently, year-over-year comparisons are more appropriate than quarter-over-quarter comparisons. Crop input sales are primarily concentrated in the spring and fall crop input application seasons. Crop nutrient inventories are normally accumulated leading up to each application season. Our cash collections from accounts receivables generally occur after the application season is complete, and our customer prepayments are concentrated in December and January.

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

On September 7, 2017, Agrium and PotashCorp provided an update on the regulatory approval process related to the proposed merger indicating that they are working to resolve final issues in superphosphoric acid and nitric acid. A potential remedy to outstanding issues is the disposition of our Conda phosphate operations (CPO) and North Bend nitrogen facilities. A sale of assets of CPO and North Bend assets by September 2018 is considered highly probable as management has committed to a sale and has begun to actively market the assets. In November 2017, we entered into an agreement with a third party to dispose of our CPO and North Bend assets, subject to the approval of the Federal Trade Commission.

We have reclassified the results of operations of CPO as discontinued and recorded the assets held for sale at fair value less costs to sell, which resulted in a write-down of $295-million before taxes. We have restated our 2016 financial information to also reflect this change. For further information, refer to note 6 of our Consolidated Financial Statements.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Financial measures that are not specified, defined or determined under IFRS are non-IFRS measures unless they are presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements. The following table outlines our non-IFRS financial measure, its definition and why management uses the measure.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Why we use the measure Non-IFRS financial Definition and why it is useful to measure investors ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA Net earnings (loss) beforeEBITDA is frequently used finance costs, income by investors and analysts taxes, depreciation and for valuation purposes amortization, and net when multiplied by a earnings (loss) from factor to estimate the discontinued operations enterprise value of a company. EBITDA is also used in determining annual incentive compensation for certain management employees and in calculating certain of our debt covenants. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated and business unit EBITDA Three months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars) Retail Wholesale Other Consolidated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss (251) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance costs related to long-term debt 56 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other finance costs 24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income taxes (32) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss from discontinued operations 182 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBIT 37 33 (91) (21) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciation and amortization 73 44 4 121 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 110 77 (87) 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 (a) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss (39) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance costs related to long-term debt 51 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other finance costs 15 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income taxes (13) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss from discontinued operations 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBIT 30 63 (78) 15 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciation and amortization 71 44 4 119 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 101 107 (74) 134 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nine months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars) Retail Wholesale Other Consolidated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings 297 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance costs related to long-term debt 155 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other finance costs 71 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income taxes 193 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss from discontinued operations 178 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBIT 716 341 (163) 894 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciation and amortization 215 164 13 392 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 931 505 (150) 1,286 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 (a) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings 529 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance costs related to long-term debt 153 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other finance costs 53 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income taxes 205 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings from discontinued operations (14) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBIT 683 350 (107) 926 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciation and amortization 206 146 10 362 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 889 496 (97) 1,288 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations.

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES

We prepare our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS, which requires us to make judgments, assumptions and estimates in applying accounting policies. For further information on the Company's critical accounting estimates, refer to the section "Critical Accounting Estimates" in our 2016 annual MD&A, which is contained in our 2016 Annual Report. Since the date of our 2016 annual MD&A, there have not been any material changes to our critical accounting estimates.

CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies applied in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 are the same as those applied in our audited annual financial statements in our 2016 Annual Report. We are currently assessing the impact of IFRS 15 and 16 and preparing for implementation. We expect that our financial statements will include expanded disclosures about revenues from contracts with customers while IFRS 16 will have a material impact on our assets and liabilities and reclassifications within our statement of operations. Refer to note 6 of our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for details.

BUSINESS RISKS

The information presented in the "Enterprise Risk Management" section on pages 52 - 56 in our 2016 annual MD&A and under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 23 - 38 in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016 has not changed materially since December 31, 2016. For risks associated with our proposed merger with PotashCorp, see "Part I - The Arrangement Risk Factors Related to the Arrangement" in the joint information circular of Agrium and PotashCorp dated October 3, 2016.

CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

There have been no changes in our internal control over financial reporting during the three months ended September 30, 2017 that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting.

PUBLIC SECURITIES FILINGS

Additional information about our Company, including our 2016 Annual Information Form is filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities through SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. securities regulatory authorities through EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements and other information included in this document constitute "forward-looking information" and/or "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation or constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities legislation (collectively, the "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release other than those relating to historical information or current conditions are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to management's expectations with respect to: 2017 updated annual guidance, including expectations regarding our diluted earnings per share and Retail EBITDA; capital spending expectations for 2017; expectations regarding performance of our business segments in 2017; expectations regarding completion of previously announced expansion projects (including timing and volumes of production associated therewith) and acquisitions and divestitures; our market outlook for 2017, including nitrogen, potash and phosphate outlook and including anticipated supply and demand for our products and services, expected market and industry conditions with respect to crop nutrient application rates, planted acres, crop mix, prices and the impact of currency fluctuations and import and export volumes; and the proposed merger with PotashCorp, including timing of completion thereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

All of the forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions referred to below and elsewhere in this document. Although Agrium believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements and the reader should not place an undue reliance on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements. The additional key assumptions that have been made include, among other things, assumptions with respect to Agrium's ability to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of its already completed and future acquisitions and that we will be able to implement our standards, controls, procedures and policies at any acquired businesses to realize the expected synergies; that future business, regulatory and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by Agrium, including with respect to prices, margins, product availability and supplier agreements; the completion of our expansion projects on schedule, as planned and on budget; assumptions with respect to global economic conditions and the accuracy of our market outlook expectations for 2017 and in the future; the adequacy of our cash generated from operations and our ability to access our credit facilities or capital markets for additional sources of financing; our ability to identify suitable candidates for acquisitions and divestitures and negotiate acceptable terms; our ability to maintain our investment grade rating and achieve our performance targets; the receipt, on time, of all necessary permits, utilities and project approvals with respect to our expansion projects and that we will have the resources necessary to meet the projects' approach; the receipt, on a timely basis, of regulatory approvals in respect of the proposed merger with PotashCorp and satisfaction of other closing conditions relating thereto. Also refer to the discussion under the heading "Key Assumptions and Risks in Respect of Forward-Looking Statements" in our 2016 annual MD&A and under the heading "Market Outlook" herein, with respect to further material assumptions associated with our forward-looking statements.

Events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general global economic, market and business conditions; weather conditions, including impacts from regional flooding and/or drought conditions; crop planted acreage, yield and prices; the supply and demand and price levels for our major products may vary from what we currently anticipate; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof, and political risks, including civil unrest, actions by armed groups or conflict, regional natural gas supply restrictions, as well as counterparty and sovereign risk; delays in completion of turnarounds at our major facilities; gas supply interruptions at the Egyptian Misr Fertilizers Production Company S.A.E. nitrogen facility in Egypt; the risks that are inherent in the nature of the proposed merger with PotashCorp, including the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals and failure to satisfy all other closing conditions in accordance with the terms of the proposed merger with PotashCorp, in a timely manner or at all; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Agrium reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. including those disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016 and under the headings "Enterprise Risk Management" and "Key Assumptions and Risks in respect of Forward-Looking Statements" in our 2016 annual MD&A. For risks associated with our proposed merger with PotashCorp, see "Part I - The Arrangement Risk Factors Related to the Arrangement" in the joint information circular of Agrium and PotashCorp dated October 3, 2016. Furthermore, the potential divestitures of the Conda phosphate operations and any potential financial gains or losses resulting from the completion of the sale may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

The purpose of our expected diluted earnings per share and Retail EBITDA guidance range is to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Agrium disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this document as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable U.S. federal securities laws or applicable Canadian securities legislation.

OTHER

Agrium Inc. is a major global producer and distributor of agricultural products, services and solutions. Agrium produces nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizers, with a combined wholesale nutrient capacity of close to 11 million tonnes and with significant competitive advantages across our product lines. We supply key products and services directly to growers, including crop nutrients, crop protection, seed, as well as agronomic and application services, thereby helping growers to meet the ever growing global demand for food and fiber. Agrium retail-distribution has an unmatched network of approximately 1,500 facilities and over 3,300 crop consultants who provide advice and products to our grower customers to help them increase their yields and returns on hundreds of different crops. With a focus on sustainability, the company strives to improve the communities in which it operates through safety, education, environmental improvement and new technologies such as the development of precision agriculture and controlled release nutrient products. Agrium is focused on driving operational excellence across our businesses, pursuing value-enhancing growth opportunities and returning capital to shareholders. For more information visit: www.agrium.com

A WEBSITE SIMULCAST of the 2017 3 rd Quarter Conference Call will be available in a listen-only mode beginning Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET). Please visit the following website: www.agrium.com.

AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated) Notes 2017 2016 (a) 2017 2016 (a) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 2,382 2,192 11,316 11,219 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold 1,825 1,624 8,674 8,589 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 557 568 2,642 2,630 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Selling 470 446 1,495 1,433 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- General and administrative 56 60 176 176 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share-based payments 40 5 40 22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings from associates and joint ventures (4) (3) (32) (31) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other expenses 4 16 45 69 104 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Loss) earnings before finance costs and income taxes (21) 15 894 926 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance costs related to long-term debt 56 51 155 153 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other finance costs 24 15 71 53 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Loss) earnings before income taxes (101) (51) 668 720 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income taxes (32) (13) 193 205 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations (69) (38) 475 515 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net (loss) earnings from discontinued operations 6 (182) (1) (178) 14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net (loss) earnings (251) (39) 297 529 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable to ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity holders of Agrium (253) (41) 293 525 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interests 2 2 4 4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net (loss) earnings (251) (39) 297 529 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of Agrium ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic (loss) earnings per share from continuing operations (0.52) (0.28) 3.41 3.70 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic (loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations (1.32) (0.01) (1.29) 0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic (loss) earnings per share (1.84) (0.29) 2.12 3.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted (loss) earnings per share from continuing operations (0.52) (0.28) 3.40 3.70 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted (loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations (1.32) (0.01) (1.29) 0.10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted (loss) earnings per share (1.84) (0.29) 2.11 3.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of shares outstanding for basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share (millions of common shares) 138 138 138 138 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. See note 6, Additional Information. See accompanying notes.

Basis of preparation and statement of compliance

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("interim financial statements") were approved for issuance by the Audit Committee on November 7, 2017. We prepared these interim financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. These interim financial statements do not include all information and disclosures normally provided in annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our audited annual financial statements and related notes contained in our 2016 Annual Report, available at www.agrium.com.

The accounting policies applied in these interim financial statements are the same as those applied in our audited annual financial statements in our 2016 Annual Report.

AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars) Notes 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net (loss) earnings (251) (39) 297 529 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income (loss) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Items that are or may be reclassified to earnings ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flow hedges 3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effective portion of changes in fair value (29) (6) (59) (12) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deferred income taxes 8 1 16 4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Associates and joint ventures ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share of comprehensive income (loss) - 1 (51) 2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deferred income taxes - - 10 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency translation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gains 31 - 196 153 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reclassifications to earnings - - 6 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 (4) 118 147 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Items that will never be reclassified to earnings ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Post-employment benefits ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Actuarial losses - (1) (3) (25) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deferred income taxes - - 1 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - (1) (2) (18) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income (loss) 10 (5) 116 129 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive (loss) income (241) (44) 413 658 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable to ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity holders of Agrium (243) (46) 408 654 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interests 2 2 5 4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive (loss) income (241) (44) 413 658 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- See accompanying notes.

AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December September 30, 31, --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ (millions of U.S. dollars) Notes 2017 2016 2016 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Assets --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Current assets --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Cash and cash equivalents 246 311 412 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Accounts receivable 3,375 2,962 2,208 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Income taxes receivable 30 52 33 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Inventories 2,657 2,666 3,230 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Prepaid expenses and deposits 150 133 855 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Other current assets 122 132 123 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Assets held for sale 6 126 - - --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ 6,706 6,256 6,861 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Property, plant and equipment 6,833 6,935 6,818 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Intangibles 536 638 566 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Goodwill 2,195 2,033 2,095 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Investments in associates and joint ventures 516 624 541 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Other assets 59 56 48 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Deferred income tax assets 24 38 34 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ 16,869 16,580 16,963 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Liabilities and shareholders' equity --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Current liabilities --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Short-term debt 5 1,882 1,740 604 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Accounts payable 3,257 2,938 4,662 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Income taxes payable 14 3 17 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Current portion of long-term debt 5 11 110 110 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Current portion of other provisions 54 67 59 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ 5,218 4,858 5,452 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Long-term debt 5 4,399 4,400 4,398 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Post-employment benefits 140 163 141 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Other provisions 341 332 322 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Other liabilities 67 64 68 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Deferred income tax liabilities 455 434 408 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ 10,620 10,251 10,789 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Shareholders' equity --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Share capital 1,773 1,764 1,766 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Retained earnings 5,565 5,677 5,634 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,095) (1,118) (1,231) --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Equity holders of Agrium 6,243 6,323 6,169 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Non-controlling interests 6 6 5 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Total equity 6,249 6,329 6,174 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ 16,869 16,580 16,963 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ See accompanying notes.

AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars) Notes 2017 2016 (a) 2017 2016 (a) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations (69) (38) 475 515 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjustments for ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciation and amortization 121 119 392 362 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings from associates and joint ventures (4) (3) (32) (31) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share-based payments 40 5 40 22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (8) 14 (1) 36 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 31 21 31 (20) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest income (17) (20) (43) (49) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance costs 80 66 226 206 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income taxes (32) (13) 193 205 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 11 (2) 4 (3) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest received 18 21 45 50 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest paid (93) (83) (240) (223) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income taxes received (paid) 41 (112) (13) (277) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends from associates and joint ventures 2 46 11 48 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net changes in non-cash working capital (435) (232) (1,353) (629) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (314) (211) (265) 212 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investing ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (110) (141) (184) (316) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital expenditures (161) (143) (458) (531) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capitalized borrowing costs - (6) (12) (18) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Purchase of investments (9) (20) (59) (61) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proceeds from sale of investments 15 14 64 78 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 7 4 28 14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (3) (10) (11) (18) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net changes in non-cash working capital - 3 (51) (5) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash used in investing activities (261) (299) (683) (857) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financing ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short-term debt 5 654 682 1,269 904 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Repayment of long-term debt 5 (3) (10) (108) (16) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends paid (121) (121) (362) (362) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash provided by financing activities 530 551 799 526 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (14) (11) (7) (58) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations (59) 30 (156) (177) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents used in discontinued operations 6 (14) (26) (10) (27) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 319 307 412 515 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents - end of period 246 311 246 311 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. See note 6, Additional Information. See accompanying notes.

AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) Millions (millions of U.S. of dollars, except common Share Retained per share data) shares capital earnings ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 31, 2015 138 1,757 5,533 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings - - 525 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Post-employment benefits - - (18) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax - - 507 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends ($2.625 per share) - - (363) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interest transactions - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share-based payment transactions - 7 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reclassification of cash flow hedges, net of tax - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- September 30, 2016 138 1,764 5,677 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 31, 2016 138 1,766 5,634 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings - - 293 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Post-employment benefits - - (2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax - - 291 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends ($2.625 per share) - - (363) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interest transactions - - 3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share-based payment transactions - 7 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reclassification of cash flow hedges, net of tax - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- September 30, 2017 138 1,773 5,565 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- See accompanying notes. AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) Other comprehensive income (loss) ----------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive (millions of U.S. Cash loss of Foreign dollars, except flow associates and currency per share data) hedges joint ventures translation Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 31, 2015 (56) (17) (1,214) (1,287) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings - - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Post-employment benefits - - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (8) 2 153 147 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (8) 2 153 147 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends ($2.625 per share) - - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interest transactions - - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share-based payment transactions - - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reclassification of cash flow hedges, net of tax 22 - - 22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- September 30, 2016 (42) (15) (1,061) (1,118) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 31, 2016 (25) (51) (1,155) (1,231) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings - - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Post-employment benefits - - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (43) (41) 201 117 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (43) (41) 201 117 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends ($2.625 per share) - - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interest transactions - - (2) (2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share-based payment transactions - - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reclassification of cash flow hedges, net of tax 21 - - 21 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- September 30, 2017 (47) (92) (956) (1,095) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- See accompanying notes. AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) (millions of U.S. Equity Non- dollars, except holders of controlling Total per share data) Agrium interests equity ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 31, 2015 6,003 4 6,007 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings 525 4 529 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Post-employment benefits (18) - (18) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 147 - 147 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 654 4 658 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends ($2.625 per share) (363) - (363) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interest transactions - (2) (2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share-based payment transactions 7 - 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reclassification of cash flow hedges, net of tax 22 - 22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- September 30, 2016 6,323 6 6,329 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 31, 2016 6,169 5 6,174 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings 293 4 297 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Post-employment benefits (2) - (2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 117 1 118 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 408 5 413 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividends ($2.625 per share) (363) - (363) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interest transactions 1 (4) (3) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share-based payment transactions 7 - 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reclassification of cash flow hedges, net of tax 21 - 21 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- September 30, 2017 6,243 6 6,249 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- See accompanying notes.

AGRIUM INC. Summarized Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 (millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated) (Unaudited)

1. Corporate Management

Corporate information

Agrium Inc. ("Agrium") is incorporated under the laws of Canada with common shares listed under the symbol "AGU" on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Our Corporate head office is located at 13131 Lake Fraser Drive S.E., Calgary, Canada. We conduct our operations globally from our Wholesale head office in Calgary and our Retail head office in Loveland, Colorado, United States. In these financial statements, "we", "us", "our" and "Agrium" mean Agrium Inc., its subsidiaries and joint arrangements.

We categorize our operating segments within the Retail and Wholesale business units as follows:

Retail: Distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and merchandise and provides financial and other services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in two geographical segments: North America including the United States and Canada International including Australia and South America

Wholesale: Produces, markets and distributes crop nutrients and industrial products as follows: Nitrogen: Manufacturing in Alberta and Texas Potash: Mining and processing in Saskatchewan Phosphate: Production facilities in Alberta Wholesale Other: Producing blended crop nutrients and Environmentally Smart Nitrogen (ESN) polymer-coated nitrogen crop nutrients, and operating joint ventures and associates



Additional information on our operating segments is included in note 2.

Seasonality in our business results from increased demand for our products during planting seasons. Sales are generally higher in spring and fall.

Discontinued operations and assets held for sale

During the quarter, we classified the results of our Conda phosphate operations (CPO) as assets held for sale as described in note 6. The operating results of CPO, previously included in our Phosphate operating segment, are presented in discontinued operations for the periods ended September 30, 2017, and have been restated for the comparative periods ended September 30, 2016. Amounts shown in our operating segments note represent results from continuing operations.

2. Operating Segments

Segment information by business unit Three months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail Wholesale Other (a) Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 2,059 323 - 2,382 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - inter-segment 8 120 (128) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 2,067 443 (128) 2,382 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold 1,549 397 (121) 1,825 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 518 46 (7) 557 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit (%) 25 10 23 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Selling 468 6 (4) 470 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- General and administrative 21 6 29 56 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share-based payments - - 40 40 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss (earnings) from associates and joint ventures 2 (6) - (4) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (income) expenses (10) 7 19 16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 37 33 (91) (21) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance costs - - 80 80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before income taxes 37 33 (171) (101) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciation and amortization 73 44 4 121 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance costs - - 80 80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA (c) 110 77 (87) 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Includes inter-segment eliminations (b) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. See note 6, Additional Information. (c) EBITDA is net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations. Segment information by business unit Three months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Wholesale Other Retail (b) (a)(b) Total -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Sales - external 1,849 343 - 2,192 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- - inter-segment 8 102 (110) - -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Total sales 1,857 445 (110) 2,192 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold 1,375 361 (112) 1,624 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Gross profit 482 84 2 568 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Gross profit (%) 26 19 26 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Expenses -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Selling 443 7 (4) 446 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- General and administrative 26 7 27 60 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Share-based payments - - 5 5 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Loss (earnings) from associates and joint ventures 2 (5) - (3) -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Other (income) expenses (19) 12 52 45 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 30 63 (78) 15 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Finance costs - - 66 66 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before income taxes 30 63 (144) (51) -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Depreciation and amortization 71 44 4 119 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Finance costs - - 66 66 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- EBITDA (c) 101 107 (74) 134 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- (a) Includes inter-segment eliminations (b) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. See note 6, Additional Information. (c) EBITDA is net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations.

Segment information by business unit Nine months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail Wholesale Other (a) Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 9,980 1,336 - 11,316 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - inter-segment 34 489 (523) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 10,014 1,825 (523) 11,316 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold 7,763 1,441 (530) 8,674 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 2,251 384 7 2,642 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit (%) 22 21 23 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Selling 1,490 18 (13) 1,495 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- General and administrative 74 18 84 176 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share-based payments - - 40 40 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Earnings) loss from associates and joint ventures (8) (25) 1 (32) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (income) expenses (21) 32 58 69 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 716 341 (163) 894 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance costs - - 226 226 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before income taxes 716 341 (389) 668 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciation and amortization 215 164 13 392 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance costs - - 226 226 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 931 505 (150) 1,286 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Includes inter-segment eliminations (b) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. See note 6, Additional Information. Segment information by business unit Nine months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Wholesale Other Retail (b) (a)(b) Total -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Sales - external 9,907 1,312 - 11,219 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- - inter-segment 31 522 (553) - -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Total sales 9,938 1,834 (553) 11,219 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold 7,775 1,413 (599) 8,589 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Gross profit 2,163 421 46 2,630 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Gross profit (%) 22 23 23 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Expenses -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Selling 1,423 22 (12) 1,433 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- General and administrative 76 22 78 176 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Share-based payments - - 22 22 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- (Earnings) loss from associates and joint ventures (5) (27) 1 (31) -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Other (income) expenses (14) 54 64 104 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 683 350 (107) 926 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Finance costs - - 206 206 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before income taxes 683 350 (313) 720 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Depreciation and amortization 206 146 10 362 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Finance costs - - 206 206 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- EBITDA 889 496 (97) 1,288 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- (a) Includes inter-segment eliminations (b) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. See note 6, Additional Information.

Segment information - Retail Three months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- North America International Retail ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 1,575 484 2,059 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - inter-segment 8 - 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 1,583 484 2,067 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold 1,196 353 1,549 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 387 131 518 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Selling 383 85 468 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- General and administrative 14 7 21 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss from associates and joint ventures 2 - 2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (income) expenses (12) 2 (10) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before income taxes - 37 37 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciation and amortization 70 3 73 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 70 40 110 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment information - Retail Three months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- North America International Retail ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Sales - external 1,398 451 1,849 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- - inter-segment 8 - 8 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Total sales 1,406 451 1,857 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold 1,047 328 1,375 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Gross profit 359 123 482 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Expenses ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Selling 358 85 443 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- General and administrative 19 7 26 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Loss from associates and joint ventures 2 - 2 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Other (income) expenses (14) (5) (19) ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before income taxes (6) 36 30 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Depreciation and amortization 65 6 71 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- EBITDA 59 42 101 ------------------------------- --------------------------------------------

Segment information - Retail Nine months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- North America International Retail ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 8,364 1,616 9,980 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - inter-segment 34 - 34 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 8,398 1,616 10,014 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold 6,523 1,240 7,763 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 1,875 376 2,251 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Selling 1,233 257 1,490 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- General and administrative 53 21 74 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings from associates and joint ventures (7) (1) (8) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (income) expenses (8) (13) (21) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings before income taxes 604 112 716 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciation and amortization 203 12 215 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 807 124 931 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment information - Retail Nine months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- North America International Retail ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Sales - external 8,233 1,674 9,907 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- - inter-segment 31 - 31 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Total sales 8,264 1,674 9,938 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold 6,446 1,329 7,775 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Gross profit 1,818 345 2,163 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Expenses ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Selling 1,179 244 1,423 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- General and administrative 54 22 76 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Earnings from associates and joint ventures (4) (1) (5) ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Other (income) expenses 8 (22) (14) ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Earnings before income taxes 581 102 683 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Depreciation and amortization 189 17 206 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- EBITDA 770 119 889 ------------------------------- --------------------------------------------

Segment information - Wholesale Three months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale Nitrogen Potash Phosphate Other (a) Wholesale ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 140 79 25 79 323 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - inter-segment 41 21 35 23 120 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 181 100 60 102 443 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold 153 90 64 90 397 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 28 10 (4) 12 46 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Selling 3 1 - 2 6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- General and administrative 3 1 - 2 6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings from associates and joint ventures - - - (6) (6) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other expenses (income) 3 3 - 1 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before income taxes 19 5 (4) 13 33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciation and amortization 17 21 3 3 44 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 36 26 (1) 16 77 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Includes ammonium sulfate, ESN and other products (b) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. See note 6, Additional Information. Segment information - Wholesale Three months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Phosphate Wholesale Nitrogen Potash (b) Other (a) Wholesale -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 173 73 31 66 343 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- - inter-segment 42 15 29 16 102 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Total sales 215 88 60 82 445 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold 156 87 49 69 361 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 59 1 11 13 84 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Expenses -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Selling 3 1 - 3 7 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- General and administrative 2 2 - 3 7 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Earnings from associates and joint ventures - - - (5) (5) -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Other expenses (income) 8 4 2 (2) 12 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before income taxes 46 (6) 9 14 63 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Depreciation and amortization 16 22 4 2 44 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 62 16 13 16 107 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- (a) Includes ammonium sulfate, ESN and other products (b) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. See note 6, Additional Information.

Segment information - Wholesale Nine months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale Nitrogen Potash Phosphate Other (a) Wholesale ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 599 285 96 356 1,336 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - inter-segment 190 97 94 108 489 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 789 382 190 464 1,825 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold 571 293 179 398 1,441 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 218 89 11 66 384 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Selling 9 4 1 4 18 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- General and administrative 8 3 1 6 18 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings from associates and joint ventures - - - (25) (25) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other expenses (income) 18 10 4 - 32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before income taxes 183 72 5 81 341 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciation and amortization 59 82 12 11 164 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 242 154 17 92 505 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Includes ammonium sulfate, ESN and other products (b) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. See note 6, Additional Information. Segment information - Wholesale Nine months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Phosphate Wholesale Nitrogen Potash (b) Other (a) Wholesale -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 642 206 108 356 1,312 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- - inter-segment 217 108 100 97 522 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Total sales 859 314 208 453 1,834 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold 557 283 189 384 1,413 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 302 31 19 69 421 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Expenses -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Selling 10 5 1 6 22 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- General and administrative 9 5 1 7 22 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Earnings from associates and joint ventures - - - (27) (27) -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Other expenses (income) 30 24 2 (2) 54 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before income taxes 253 (3) 15 85 350 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Depreciation and amortization 52 73 11 10 146 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 305 70 26 95 496 -------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- (a) Includes ammonium sulfate, ESN and other products (b) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. See note 6, Additional Information.

Gross profit by product line Three months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of Cost of product Gross product Gross Sales sold profit Sales sold profit --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Retail --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Crop nutrients 528 408 120 502 384 118 --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Crop protection products 1,117 874 243 983 757 226 --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Seed 59 38 21 59 37 22 --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Merchandise 187 158 29 175 146 29 --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Services and other (a) 176 71 105 138 51 87 --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ 2,067 1,549 518 1,857 1,375 482 --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Wholesale --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Nitrogen 181 153 28 215 156 59 --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Potash 100 90 10 88 87 1 --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Phosphate (b) 60 64 (4) 60 49 11 --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Ammonium sulfate, ESN and other 102 90 12 82 69 13 --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ 443 397 46 445 361 84 --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Other inter-segment eliminations (b) (128) (121) (7) (110) (112) 2 --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Total 2,382 1,825 557 2,192 1,624 568 --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Wholesale share of joint ventures --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Nitrogen 78 65 13 66 53 13 --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ Total Wholesale including proportionate share in joint ventures 521 462 59 511 414 97 --------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ (a) Includes financial services products (b) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. See note 6, Additional Information. Nine months ended September 30, ----------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 ----------------------- ----------------------- Cost of Cost of product Gross product Gross Sales sold profit Sales sold profit ----------------------- ----------------------- ----------------------- ----------------------- 3,231 2,551 680 3,531 2,846 685 ----------------------- ----------------------- 4,225 3,367 858 4,064 3,246 818 ----------------------- ----------------------- 1,521 1,247 274 1,361 1,107 254 ----------------------- ----------------------- 496 418 78 454 378 76 ----------------------- ----------------------- 541 180 361 528 198 330 ----------------------- ----------------------- 10,014 7,763 2,251 9,938 7,775 2,163 ----------------------- ----------------------- ----------------------- ----------------------- 789 571 218 859 557 302 ----------------------- ----------------------- 382 293 89 314 283 31 ----------------------- ----------------------- 190 179 11 208 189 19 ----------------------- ----------------------- 464 398 66 453 384 69 ----------------------- ----------------------- 1,825 1,441 384 1,834 1,413 421 ----------------------- ----------------------- (523) (530) 7 (553) (599) 46 ----------------------- ----------------------- 11,316 8,674 2,642 11,219 8,589 2,630 ----------------------- ----------------------- ----------------------- ----------------------- ----------------------- ----------------------- 148 120 28 131 111 20 ----------------------- ----------------------- 1,973 1,561 412 1,965 1,524 441 ----------------------- ----------------------- (a) Includes financial services products (b) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. See note 6, Additional Information.

Selected volumes and per tonne information Three months ended September 30, --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of Sales Selling product tonnes price sold Margin (000's) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Crop nutrients --------------------------------------------------------------------------- North America 843 444 329 115 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- International 400 384 329 55 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total crop nutrients 1,243 425 329 96 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nitrogen --------------------------------------------------------------------------- North America --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonia 134 364 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Urea 355 256 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 179 229 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total nitrogen 668 270 228 42 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Potash --------------------------------------------------------------------------- North America 251 253 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- International 211 171 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total potash 462 216 193 23 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Phosphate (a) 140 436 465 (29) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium sulfate 85 251 144 107 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ESN and other 259 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale 1,614 274 246 28 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale share of joint ventures --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nitrogen 277 283 234 49 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale including proportionate share in joint ventures 1,891 276 245 31 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. See note 6, Additional Information. Selected volumes and per tonne information Three months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Cost of Sales Selling product tonnes price sold Margin (000's) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Retail ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Crop nutrients ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- North America 757 458 332 126 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- International 406 384 327 57 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Total crop nutrients 1,163 432 331 101 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Wholesale ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Nitrogen ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- North America ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Ammonia 207 378 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Urea 359 269 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Other 173 234 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Total nitrogen 739 291 212 79 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Potash ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- North America 198 223 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- International 298 148 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Total potash 496 178 175 3 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Phosphate (a) 143 418 343 75 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Ammonium sulfate 71 242 120 122 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- ESN and other 208 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale 1,657 268 217 51 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Wholesale share of joint ventures ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Nitrogen 231 286 231 55 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale including proportionate share in joint ventures 1,888 271 220 51 ------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. See note 6, Additional Information.

Selected volumes and per tonne information Nine months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of Sales Selling product tonnes price sold Margin (000's) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Crop nutrients ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- North America 6,582 417 321 96 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- International 1,400 347 311 36 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total crop nutrients 7,982 405 320 85 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nitrogen ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- North America ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonia 774 390 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Urea 1,175 282 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 672 230 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total nitrogen 2,621 301 218 83 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Potash ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- North America 1,006 252 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- International 806 160 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total potash 1,812 211 162 49 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Phosphate (a) 444 427 405 22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium sulfate 284 269 124 145 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ESN and other 1,177 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale 6,338 288 228 60 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale share of joint ventures ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nitrogen 513 289 234 55 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale including proportionate share in joint ventures 6,851 288 228 60 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. See note 6, Additional Information. Selected volumes and per tonne information Nine months ended September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Cost of Sales Selling product tonnes price sold Margin (000's) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Retail -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Crop nutrients -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- North America 6,410 459 360 99 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- International 1,561 378 345 33 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Total crop nutrients 7,971 443 357 86 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Wholesale -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Nitrogen -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- North America -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Ammonia 831 414 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Urea 1,181 302 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Other 636 250 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Total nitrogen 2,648 325 211 114 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Potash -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- North America 901 218 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- International 748 157 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Total potash 1,649 191 172 19 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Phosphate (a) 449 463 420 43 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Ammonium sulfate 242 279 119 160 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- ESN and other 1,112 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale 6,100 301 232 69 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Wholesale share of joint ventures -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Nitrogen 447 293 249 44 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale including proportionate share in joint ventures 6,547 300 233 67 -------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. See note 6, Additional Information.

3. Risk Management



Commodity price risk

Natural gas derivative financial instruments outstanding (notional amounts in millions of MMBtu) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Fair value contract of assets Notional Maturities price (a) (liabilities) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Designated as hedges ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- AECO swaps 55 2017 - 2019 2.48 (54) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (54) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) U.S. dollars per MMBtu Natural gas derivative financial instruments outstanding (notional amounts in millions of MMBtu) ----------------------------------------------------- December 31, ---------------------------------------------------- 2016 ---------------------------------------------------- Average Fair value contract of assets Notional Maturities price (a) (liabilities) ---------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------- 48 2017 - 2018 2.90 (21) ---------------------------------------------------- (21) ---------------------------------------------------- (a) U.S. dollars per MMBtu

Fair value of assets (liabilities) ------------------------------ Maturities of natural gas derivative contracts 2017 2018 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- AECO swaps (15) (32) (7) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Impact of change in fair value of natural gas derivative financial instruments September 30, December 31, ------------------------------------------------------------ --------------- 2017 2016 ------------------------------------------------------------ --------------- A $10-million impact to other comprehensive income requires movement in gas prices per MMBtu 0.18 0.29 ------------------------------------------------------------ ---------------

The underlying risk of the derivative contracts is identical to the hedged risk; accordingly we have established a ratio of 1:1 for all natural gas hedges. Due to a strong correlation between AECO future contract prices and our delivered cost, we did not experience any ineffectiveness on our hedges, and accordingly we have recorded the full change in the fair value of natural gas derivative contracts designated as hedges to other comprehensive income.

Currency risk Foreign exchange derivative financial instruments outstanding (notional amounts in millions of U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- September 30, --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Fair value contract of assets Sell/Buy Notional Maturities price (a) (liabilities) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Forwards --------------------------------------------------------------------------- USD/CAD 342 2017 1.25 - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- CAD/USD 109 2017 1.23 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- USD/AUD 20 2017 1.29 - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- AUD/USD 41 2017 - 2018 1.29 (1) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- CNY/AUD 42 2017 - 2018 6.72 - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Options --------------------------------------------------------------------------- USD/CAD - buy USD puts 58 2017 1.25 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- USD/CAD - sell USD calls 67 2017 1.31 - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- CAD/USD - buy USD calls 16 2017 1.34 - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- CAD/USD - sell USD puts 4 2017 1.17 - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Foreign currency per U.S. dollar Foreign exchange derivative financial instruments outstanding (notional amounts in millions of U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------ December 31, ----------------------------------------------------- 2016 ----------------------------------------------------- Average Fair value contract of assets Notional Maturities price (a) (liabilities) ----------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- - - - - ----------------------------------------------------- 180 2017 1.34 - ----------------------------------------------------- 14 2017 1.32 (1) ----------------------------------------------------- 22 2017 1.34 1 ----------------------------------------------------- 23 2017 7.16 - ----------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- - - - - ----------------------------------------------------- - - - - ----------------------------------------------------- - - - - ----------------------------------------------------- - - - - ----------------------------------------------------- - ----------------------------------------------------- (a) Foreign currency per U.S. dollar

September 30, December 31, ------------------------- ------------------------- 2017 2016 ------------------------- ------------------------- Fair value Fair value ---------------- ---------------- Carrying Carrying Level 1 Level 2 value Level 1 Level 2 value -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- Financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents - 246 246 - 412 412 -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- Accounts receivable - derivatives - 3 3 - 2 2 -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- Other current financial assets - marketable securities 18 102 120 22 99 121 -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- Other non-current financial assets - derivatives - 4 4 - - - -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- Accounts payable - derivatives - 45 45 - 7 7 -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- Other financial liabilities - derivatives - 15 15 - 16 16 -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- Financial instruments measured at amortized cost -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- Current portion of long-term debt -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- Debentures - - - - 101 100 -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- Fixed and floating rate debt - 11 11 - 10 10 -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- Long-term debt -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- Debentures - 4,874 4,375 - 4,600 4,373 -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------- Fixed and floating rate debt - 24 24 - 25 25 -------------------------------------------------- -------------------------

There have been no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 fair value measurements in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. We do not measure any of our financial instruments using Level 3 inputs.

4. Expenses Three months ended Nine months ended Other expenses September 30, September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 (a) 2017 2016 (a) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss on foreign exchange and related derivatives 7 2 11 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest income (17) (20) (43) (49) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Environmental remediation and asset retirement obligations 2 4 1 9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bad debt expense 8 3 37 32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Potash profit and capital tax 3 2 9 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Merger and related costs 11 17 42 17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 2 37 12 75 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 45 69 104 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Certain amounts have been restated as a result of discontinued operations. See note 6, Additional Information.

5. Debt September 30, December 31, --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ 2017 2016 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Maturity Rate (%) (a) --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Short-term debt --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Commercial paper 2017 1.56 1,698 306 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ Credit facilities 7.53 184 298 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ 1,882 604 --------------------------------------------------------------- ------------ (a) Weighted average rates at September 30, 2017

Short-term debt Long-term debt (a) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 31, 2016 604 4,508 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows reported as financing activities 1,269 (108) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-cash changes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other adjustments - 9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency translation 9 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- September 30, 2017 1,882 4,410 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Includes current portion

6. Additional Information

Planned Merger with Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. ("PotashCorp")

Agrium and PotashCorp entered into an agreement dated September 11, 2016 (the "Arrangement Agreement"), under which the companies will combine in a merger of equals into a newly incorporated parent entity, which will be named Nutrien, to be formed to manage and hold the combined businesses of both Agrium and PotashCorp. The Arrangement Agreement will be implemented by a proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). Under the Arrangement, Agrium shareholders will receive 2.23 Nutrien shares for each Agrium share held, and PotashCorp shareholders will receive 0.40 of a Nutrien share for each PotashCorp share held. On November 3, 2016, shareholders of both Agrium and PotashCorp approved the Arrangement.

Subsequent to September 30, 2017, regulators in India and China approved the merger, subject to conditions including the divestment of certain of PotashCorp's minority shareholdings in Arab Potash Company, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., and Sinofert Holdings Limited within certain specified time periods over the 18 months following the merger.

Agrium and PotashCorp are working to resolve outstanding regulatory approvals in the U.S. and we anticipate the Arrangement will be completed by the end of the fourth quarter of 2017.

Additional information and the full text of the Arrangement Agreement and the Arrangement are included in Agrium and PotashCorp's joint proxy circular filed on SEDAR on October 6, 2016.

Discontinued Operations and Assets Held for Sale

On September 7, 2017, Agrium and PotashCorp provided an update on the regulatory approval process related to the proposed merger indicating that they are working to resolve final issues in superphosphoric acid and nitric acid. A potential remedy to outstanding issues is the disposition of our CPO and North Bend nitrogen facilities. A sale of CPO and North Bend assets by September 2018 is considered highly probable as management has committed to a sale and has begun to actively market the assets. As a result, we have classified these assets as held for sale and have re-measured them to fair value less costs to sell (FVLCS). FVLCS was determined primarily based on expressions of interest received from potential third-party buyers, and was corroborated by discounted cash flows derived from our forecasts. Because we did not base the inputs of our fair value measurement on observable market transactions, we classified the fair value as a Level 3 measurement. In November 2017, we entered into an agreement with a third party to dispose of our CPO and North Bend assets, subject to the approval of the Federal Trade Commission.

As CPO comprises operations and cash flows that can be clearly distinguished operationally and for financial reporting purposes, its operating results and the impact of re-measurement to FVLCS is included in discontinued operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, and restated for the comparative periods ended September 30, 2016. Amounts shown exclude elimination of intercompany transactions.

The majority of the remaining value of assets held for sale is assigned to inventories.

Three months ended Nine months ended Condensed information of discontinued operations (a) September 30, September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating information ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Discontinued operations of assets held for sale ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 77 73 219 215 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses 83 75 227 205 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Loss) earnings before income taxes (6) (2) (8) 10 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income tax recovery 2 1 8 4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss before measurement of assets held for sale (4) (1) - 14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss on measurement of assets held for sale (295) - (295) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income tax recovery on loss on measurement of assets held for sale 117 - 117 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net (loss) earnings from discontinued operations (182) (1) (178) 14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flow information ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating activities (4) (22) 10 (7) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investing activities (10) (4) (20) (20) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash used in discontinued operations (14) (26) (10) (27) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) There are no cumulative income or expenses included in other comprehensive income relating to CPO.

Business Acquisitions

During the quarter, our Retail business unit acquired 25 farm centers located in the U.S. for preliminary purchase consideration of $110-million, subject to working capital adjustments. We anticipate that the majority of the fair value of the acquired assets will be comprised of property, plant and equipment, and goodwill. Valuations of the acquired businesses are in progress and are not complete due to the timing of the closing dates.

Recent Accounting Pronouncements

Our cross-functional project team has been working since September of 2016 to assess the impact of IFRS 15 and 16 and prepare for implementation. The new standards will not have any cash impact and accordingly will not affect the economics of our underlying customer contracts or our leases. We expect to implement changes to our internal control over financial reporting on adoption of each standard, including new policies, training and ongoing contract review requirements.

IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers - Beginning in 2017, we initiated the second phase of our planned review of our contracts with customers. This included reviewing our significant revenue portfolios in detail, determining and documenting changes to our business processes and internal controls, and validating our conclusions as to the impact to our consolidated financial statements. Similar to our assessment in 2016, we expect this standard will not have a material impact to our revenues as the majority of our contracts with customers are short-term in nature. We expect that our financial statements will include expanded disclosures about revenues from contracts with customers upon adoption of IFRS 15. We will adopt this standard effective January 1, 2018.

IFRS 16 Leases - We have reviewed our existing lease agreements and considered other agreements that could contain leases. We estimate that IFRS 16 will have a material impact on our assets and liabilities and will result in material reclassifications of interest and depreciation expenses within our statement of operations. We will adopt this standard effective January 1, 2019.

