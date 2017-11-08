Equashield Signs Exclusive Distribution Deal with Singapore's Transmedic Pte Ltd to Provide Superior Protection for Healthcare Workers

PORT WASHINGTON, New York, November 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Equashield Expands Global Reach with New Distributor in Singapore

Equashield, a leadingproviderofClosed System TransferDevices(CSTDs) for the safe and simple handling of hazardous drugs, announced today a new exclusive partnership in Singapore with distributor Transmedic Pte Ltd.

"After comparing many clinical studies, it was clear to us that Equashield's system provides a higher level of safety and ease-of-use compared with other competing CSTDs," said Teo Kee Meng, Managing Director of Transmedic Pte Ltd. "Equashield is the pacesetter in the closed systems market. We are pleased to offer its leading solutions to Singapore healthcare facilities, and are confident that our customers will see the quality and safety inherent in Equashield's devices."

Singapore is an advanced market in its approach to safe handling practices, with CSTD-use supported by government regulations. Singapore's Ministry of Manpower's Workplace Safety and Health Council suggests the use of closed system transfer devices in both the compounding and administration of hazardous drugs[1].

"We are pleased that Transmedic Pte Ltd, a specialist in advanced medical technologies in Asia, has become our trusted partner in Singapore," said Adi Shor, VP of Sales, ROW for Equashield. "Given Transmedic's strong regional network, including offices in Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Vietnam and the Philippines, we are confident that we can work together to support the safety of compounding pharmacy practitioners throughout the Asia Pacific region."

This new cooperation with Transmedic Pte Ltd continues Equashield's global expansion, following the October announcement of Equashield's expansion to Portugal with its Spanish distributor, Palex Medical.



About Transmedic Pte Ltd

Transmedic Pte Ltd is the leading provider of advanced medical technologies with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

About Equashield

Equashield isa leading provider of a full range of manual and automated solutions to hospitals for the compounding and administration of hazardous drugs. Equashield's product suite includes EQUASHIELD II, its flagship Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD), and EQUASHIELDPro, the first ever closed system drug compounding robot. Equashield's CSTD is clinically-proven to protect healthcare professionals from hazardous drug exposure.

The globally awarded EQUASHIELD/sup> II covers more routes of exposure than alternative systems by preventing contaminationof syringe plungers and drug residuals on connector surfaces, as well as exposure to drug vapors. Studies have shown Equashield's CSTD to be faster to deploy and easier to use than competing systems, and the system has passed the proposed 2015 alcohol vapor containment protocol from NIOSH, confirming that it can contain the harshest vapors and emissions. EQUASHIELD is in use by hundreds of hospitals and clinics around the world, and has been both cleared by the FDA under the ONB product code, and substantiated in FDA-cleared labeling as preventing microbial ingress for up to seven days.



1. Workplace Safety and Health Guidelines, https://www.wshc.sg/files/wshc/upload/cms/file/2015/WSH_Guidelines_Healthcare.pdf

