

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 40 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,415-point plateau although investors may cash in on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation, thanks mainly to a fall in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties, oil companies and insurance stocks.



For the day, the index advanced 25.40 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 3,413.57 after trading between 3,387.95 and 3,415.15.



Among the actives, Bank of China climbed 1.03 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.82 percent, China Vanke jumped 1.42 percent, Gemdale advanced 1.06 percent, PetroChina spiked 2.51 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 1.45 percent, China Life added 0.40 percent and Ping An Insurance surged 2.12 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is flat with a touch of weakness as stocks moved mostly lower on Tuesday - although the Dow ended barely high to hit a fresh record close.



The Dow added 8.81 points or 0.04 percent to 23,557.23, while the NASDAQ shed 18.65 points or 0.27 percent to 6,767.78 and the S&P 500 eased 0.49 points or 0.02 percent to 2,590.64.



The weakness was partly due to profit taking as traders cashed in on some of the recent strength in the markets.



Among individual sectors, banking stocks took heavy damage, while airlines, steel and computer software stocks also ended under pressure.



Crude oil prices leveled off Tuesday after a furious rally took them to two-year highs in the previous session. December WTI oil fell 15 cents or 0.3 percent to $57.20/bbl, the first loss in four sessions.



Closer to home, China will release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 16.8 percent on year, slowing from 18.7 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual; 7.0 percent, down from 8.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 39.45 billion, up from $28.50 billion a month earlier.



