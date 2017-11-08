

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) said that users can send tweets with as many as 280 characters, double the current limit.



The roll-out includes all languages except Japanese, Korean and Chinese. Twitter said Japanese, Korean, and Chinese will continue to have 140 characters because cramming is not an issue in these languages. In fact, these languages have always been able to say more with their Tweets because of the density of their writing systems.



The company started testing the longer tweet limit with a small group of users in September. Twitter found that people with the expanded character limit spent less time editing their tweets.



'We saw when people needed to use more than 140 characters, they Tweeted more easily and more often. But importantly, people Tweeted below 140 most of the time and the brevity of Twitter remained,' Aliza Rosen, a company product manager, wrote in a blog.



