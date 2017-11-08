VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/17 -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) announced today that John Horning, Interfor's Chief Financial Officer who intends to retire on December 31, 2018 (announced on November 2, 2017), has advised the Company of his intention to sell, subject to market conditions, a portion of his Interfor shareholdings over the next 14 months for financial planning purposes. Mr. Horning currently has a total of 254,600 shares and deferred share units. As outlined in the Company's Information Circular dated March 15, 2017, Mr. Horning has a share ownership requirement of two times his base salary, which he will continue to exceed following any sale of shares outlined herein.

