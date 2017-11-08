

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Nufarm Limited to divest a portion of FMC's European herbicide portfolio. Under the transaction, Nufarm will acquire FMC's SU-class herbicides and Florasulam for post-emergence use to control broadleaf weeds in cereals. In exchange, FMC will receive $90 million, which includes the purchase of existing product inventory.



The divestiture will satisfy FMC's commitments to the European Commission related to its recent acquisition of a significant portion of DuPont's Crop Protection business.



