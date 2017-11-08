

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Wednesday following the mixed lead overnight from Wall Street and after closing at a more than 25-year high in the previous session.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 78.80 points or 0.34 percent to 22,858.80, off a low of 22,759.07 earlier.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by almost 1 percent after crude oil prices declined for the first time in four sessions overnight. Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.6 percent, while Honda is down 0.2 percent.



The major exporters are higher despite a stronger yen. Sony is rising more than 1 percent, Panasonic is up almost 1 percent, Canon is advancing 0.7 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.3 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Takara Holdings is rising almost 10 percent, Asahi Kasei Corp is gaining more than 7 percent and Chiyoda Corp. is up almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Yokogawa Electric and Kubota Corp. are losing 6 percent each, while Ajinomoto Co. is lower by more than 4 percent and Mitsubishi Motors is down more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will see preliminary September figures for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday partly due to profit taking, as traders cashed in on some of the recent strength in the markets. Trading activity was relatively light, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



While the Dow crept up 8.81 points or less than 0.1 percent to 23,557.23, the Nasdaq fell 18.65 points or 0.3 percent to 6,767.78 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.49 points or less than 0.1 percent to 2,590.64.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both dropped by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil prices leveled off Tuesday after a furious rally took them to 2-year highs in the previous session. Ahead of the weekly U.S. oil inventories reports, December WTI oil edged down by $0.15 or 0.3 percent to settle at $57.20 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the first loss in four sessions.



