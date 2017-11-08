

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday following the mixed cues from Wall Street and after strong gains recorded in the previous sessions. Investors turned cautious ahead of the release of China's October trade data due later in the day.



The Australian market is modestly lower following the mixed lead from Wall Street and weak commodity prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 7.10 points or 0.12 percent to 6,007.20, off a low of 5,996.20. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 6.80 points or 0.11 percent to 6,080.60. On Tuesday, the Australian market rallied sharply to finish near a ten-year high.



Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is declining 1 percent, BHP Billiton is down more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by more than 2 percent after iron ore prices eased slightly.



Gold miners are also weak after gold futures declined overnight. Newcrest Mining is down 1 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by 0.4 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly lower as crude oil prices edged down overnight after three straight days of gains. Santos is losing 0.3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Oil Search is up almost 1 percent.



Among the big banks, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.5 percent.



Commonwealth Bank reported a first-quarter profit of A$2.65 billion that was six percent higher than the average of the each of the previous two quarters. The bank's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.



Ardent Leisure, owner of the Dreamworld theme park, said that its chief executive Simon Kelly has resigned, after only six months in the job. The company's shares are losing almost 4 percent.



James Hardie Industries has agreed to acquire the German parent of European fibre gypsum board producer Fermacell GmbH for 473 million euros. However, the building materials supplier's shares are down more than 1 percent.



Telstra has offered to compensate 42,000 customers after failing to provide them with the fast National Broadband Network speeds it promised. The telecom giant's shares are lower by 0.3 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly lower against the US dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7657, down from US$0.7680 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is also declining following the lackluster cues from Wall Street and on a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 78.80 points or 0.34 percent to 22,858.80, off a low of 22,759.07 earlier. On Tuesday, the Japanese market rose for a fourth straight session to end at their highest level in more than 25 years.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.6 percent, while Honda is down 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by almost 1 percent after crude oil prices declined for the first time in four sessions overnight.



The major exporters are higher despite a stronger yen. Sony is rising more than 1 percent, Panasonic is up almost 1 percent, Canon is advancing 0.7 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.3 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Takara Holdings is rising almost 10 percent, Asahi Kasei Corp is gaining more than 7 percent and Chiyoda Corp. is up almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Yokogawa Electric and Kubota Corp. are losing 6 percent each, while Ajinomoto Co. is lower by more than 4 percent and Mitsubishi Motors is down more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will see preliminary September figures for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia are also lower. Shanghai and South Korea are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Tuesday partly due to profit taking, as traders cashed in on some of the recent strength in the markets. Trading activity was relatively light, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



While the Dow crept up 8.81 points or less than 0.1 percent to 23,557.23, the Nasdaq fell 18.65 points or 0.3 percent to 6,767.78 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.49 points or less than 0.1 percent to 2,590.64.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both dropped by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil prices leveled off Tuesday after a furious rally took them to 2-year highs in the previous session. Ahead of the weekly U.S. oil inventories reports, December WTI oil edged down by $0.15 or 0.3 percent to settle at $57.20 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the first loss in four sessions.



