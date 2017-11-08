Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy - Comments on Key Issues to Be Discussed at Canadian Pharmacists Conference 2018

DAUPHIN, MANITOBA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2017 / On June 2-5, 2018, the Canadian Pharmacists Association will host their annual conference, this time taking place in Fredericton, New Brunswick, in partnership with the New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association (NBPA). Under the theme of "Our Value, Our Story," the newest edition of the conference will feature dynamic, interactive presentations that inform pharmacists about best practices, and motivate the pursuit of excellence within the profession. Manitoba's Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy, the largest dispenser of prescription and over-the-counter medicines in the Parkland region, highlights the significance of the yearly gathering, along with some of the key issues to be discussed during the four days.

The Canadian Pharmacists Conference is the premier event for the country's pharmaceutical industry. Each summer, it demonstrates excellence in continuing education and research, while providing valuable networking and business opportunities. The conference attracts over 700 attendees every year, which includes primary care, hospital, academic, military and corporate pharmacists; executives, students and interns. In addition to presentations, the conference's research program is the largest annual showcase of practice-based research evidence in the country, highlighting the role of pharmacists in medication management and improved patient outcomes.

The 2018 version of the Canadian Pharmacists Conference is set to tackle some of the most pressing issues currently weighing on the industry, divided into two main categories: Clinical/Therapeutics, and Pharmacy Practice/Business. One of the primary topics under the Clinical/Therapeutics grouping will address the growing problems centered on opioid abuse, and how to facilitate and ensure responsible stewardship in conjunction with the medical community at large. Medical cannabis and its various applications is another subject that will receive increased attention, along with the conducting of clinical trials in primary care.

As for the Pharmacy Practice/Business side, there will be a focus on primary care and metrics, medication safety and error reporting, and a sharing of ideas regarding the implementation of innovative practices and processes in the workplace. A presentation surrounding the scope of practice in community pharmacy is on the table as well, which will center on the matter of providing effective services to vulnerable populations, including the application of home care. Many of the forthcoming topics on the agenda will come from attendee submissions to the Conference Program Advisory Committee, who will evaluate each one based off certain criteria. Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy looks forward to the discussion of these crucial issues, and is grateful for the opportunity to participate in such a vital event for the industry each year.

The Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy is the largest and most innovative pharmacy in the Parkland region of Manitoba. With a staff of ten pharmacists headed by founder and owner Myles Haverluck, the dedicated team provides an array of convenient and professional services, which includes being an efficient supplier of prescriptions and over-the-counter medications. Dauphin Clinic Pharmacy also brings a wealth of valuable information on emerging medicines, common diseases, herbal products and alternate therapies, while placing an emphasis on providing the best customer service and care possible. A proud supporter of the Dauphin community, the pharmacy actively promotes and sponsors a number of events in and around the area.

