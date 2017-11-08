

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the third-quarter significantly increased to $232.68 million or $0.93 per share from $98.66 million or $0.39 per share in the prior year.



Net sales grew to $2.79 billion from $2.50 billion in the prior year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.78 per share and revenues of $2.3 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX