EQS-News / 08/11/2017 / 12:06 UTC+8 *Guotai Junan International Wins International Award Honor Receives Gold Award of The Asset Corporate Awards 2017* [8 November 2017, Hong Kong] *Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* (with its subsidiaries, as "*Guotai Junan International*" or the "*Company*", Stock code: 1788.HK) was recently presented the Gold Award of The Corporate Awards 2017 by The Asset Magazine, an international authoritative financial media. Guotai Junan International has been highly recognized and praised by the industry and professional organizations for its outstanding performances in maintaining excellent corporate governance, actively undertaking corporate social responsibility, valuing investor relations management and focusing on shareholders' values return. The Asset Corporate Awards, hosted by the well-known financial magazine The Asset, provides listed companies in region with a set of rigorous criteria for gauging the company's performances in corporate governance, corporate social responsibility and investor relations. The Awards with a stringent assessment methodology is known as one of the most credible awards in the Asian investment community. The committee of the magazine conducts rigorous evaluation according to the professional opinions from institutional investors, analysts and industry experts to identify the winning companies. With the mission of "creating value through financial services", Guotai Junan International has well-established governance control policies, clear internal control framework and division of responsibility. The board of directors attaches great importance to corporate governance, regularly reviews and continuously takes corresponding perfect measures and actions. The Company always adheres to the strategy of steady development and risk control priority, committing to maximizing the return on shareholders' value and continuously strengthening the relationship with stakeholders. Since its listing in 2010, the Company has maintained surge with a record high in revenue and net profit with increasingly optimized income structure as well as business diversification. The Company is open-minded towards shareholders and investors and continues devoting resources in the information disclosure as well as investor relations management, senior management make full efforts and actively participate in the shareholder communications. The open and transparent information disclosure as well as the all-round investors communication have been recognized and praised by capital market. At the same time, Guotai Junan International has always been enthusiastically involved in local community services. Senior management and employees have participated in the Charity Walk for Millions of Hong Kong Community Chest for 3 years in a row and this year the Company firstly participated in "Tree Planting Challenge 2017", a hiking challenge along with tree planting task. Meanwhile, the Company has created green office environment, encouraged employees to join community services and undertaken corporate social responsibilities by actual actions. *Dr. Yim Fung, JP, Chairman and CEO of Guotai Junan International*, said, "We are very honored to receive the award from the industry, which will inspire the Company to continually pursue the core values -- integrity, responsibility, affinity, professionalism and innovation, improve corporate governance level, fulfill corporate social responsibility, practice the value that financial enterprises support the real economy, increase employment opportunities to benefit social solidarity and stratum harmony in Hong Kong. We are committing to becoming the preferred platform for global financial services, the valuable choice for our investors and the caring enterprise that grows together with our employees to realize our long-term goals of solid, high-speed and sustainable development." - _End _- *About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* *Guotai Junan International* is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The five core services include: (i) brokerage, (ii) corporate finance, (iii) loans and financing, (iv) asset management, (v) financial products, market making and investments. The Company's online trading platform support a total of 8 stock markets, including Hong Kong, USA, UK, Japan, Canada, Singapore, China A share and B share, as well as more than 20 futures and options markets worldwide, providing leveraged foreign exchange trading for 8 currency pairs and 21 cross-currency pairs, inclusive of CNH. The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index and FTSE HK ex H share index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned "Baa2 / Prime-2" and "BBB+ / A-2" rating from Moody's Investor Service and Standard & Poor's Global Ratings respectively. Our controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited ("Guotai Junan", Stock Code: 601211.SH; 2611.HK), is one of the China's leading securities houses. In 2015, Guotai Junan was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. In April, 2017, it was listed on the Main board at Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In 2016, Guotai Junan ranked the second among Chinese brokers in terms of revenue and net profit. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market. For more information about Guotai Junan International: http://www.gtjai.com [1]. Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group on behalf of Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited issues the press release. 