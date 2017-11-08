PROVO, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/17 -- Daplie™, the leader in securely connecting people to their homes and data, today announced its plans for Web Summit 2017, which takes place November 6-9, 2017 at the Fil & Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. This marks the second consecutive year the Daplie team has participated in what is arguably the most forward-looking and influential technology conference in the world.

Daplie Exhibition:

Daplie will be exhibiting at stand number B-219 in the Hardware & IoT Exhibition Area on Day 3 of the event, Thursday, November 9.

The Company will be sharing the latest development and testing progress on its upcoming Daplie Connect™ home server system with investors, distributors, potential partners, and consumers who are ready to take back control of the Internet and our digital lives from behemoth cloud storage vendors like iCloud, Gmail, Google Drive, Dropbox, Box.com, Facebook, and a hundred others.

Daplie executives will also be discussing the Company's just-launched second funding campaign via Wefunder. The funding is a continuation of the Company's seed round, which was oversubscribed having to turn away over 300 investors. Both accredited and non-accredited investors may participate in the new Wefunder campaign through January 19, 2018. For more information on how to invest, visit wefunder.com/daplie.

"With each passing day, more and more consumers are waking up to the reality that our data is not safe, Internet privacy is non-existent, our online identities are compromised, and there is no longer such thing as Internet freedom," said Stephen Wunderli, Head of Communication for Daplie. "We are creating a movement of individuals, families and small businesses who are ready to take back control and ownership of their digital lives from centralized cloud storage providers and keep it secure and private on easy-to-use, affordable home servers that they control. We are excited to share that message and our progress report with thousands of like-minded attendees at Web Summit."

About Daplie Connect

Daplie Connect downloads all of your digital content from your phone, tablet, computer, and other cloud storage services to a physical unit you keep at home, or even a network of Daplie Connect devices you trust. Using a private domain name (i.e. smithfamily.net); you have access to all of your content, on any device, on any platform, from anywhere. No monthly fees, no restrictions, just the freedom to use the Internet on your terms, not somebody else's. Now in the final stages of development and testing, the flagship product Connect is affordable, simpler to use than Dropbox, and fully automated, with expected global availability in Q3 2018.

Daplie is Internet Freedom

With Daplie you are free from surveillance. Free to safely and conveniently file share. Free to access your data from any device across any platform. Free from monthly rent and the hassles of multiple clouds. Free from the restrictions of big cloud dictatorship. Free to imagine: your own social network, a family shared system, small business solutions, hosting your own website. With Daplie, the possibilities are endless. For more information please visit www.daplie.com.

