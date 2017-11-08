Real estate technology firm earns Property Week All-Star Award

Yardi, a global provider of real estate technology, was proud to accept the Property Management Software Provider of the Year award at the recent Property Week All-Star Management Awards, which took place at the Grosvenor Hotel in London on the 3rd of November.

Martin Betts, Yardi sales director for the UK Ireland, was on hand to collect the award recognising the company as Property Management Software Provider of the Year in the United Kingdom.

"We are thrilled to have won this award and believe it reflects our continued commitment to providing innovative solutions focused on enhancing the customer experience and optimizing our clients front and back-office operations," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president, international for Yardi. "We continue to actively invest in growing the suite of solutions that we provide to the rapidly growing residential 'build to rent' sector, as well as staying focused on investment, asset and property management solutions for the commercial market."

Yardi would also like to congratulate several clients that received awards during the evening, including LIV Group, awarded the BTR/PRS Operator of the Year, and GVA, which was named Property Financial Advisory of the Year.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/uk.

About Property Week

Property Week is the leading news magazine in the commercial and residential property market. Packed with news, features, opinion and analysis, Property Week keeps readers fully briefed on all the latest information from the industry, including major property deals, development opportunities and investment prospects.

The Property Week Management All-Stars Awards are held annually and celebrate excellence across all segments of the management of real estate from AST and block residential, multi-occupier office and retail, to industrial and logistics. For more information visit propertyweek.com and pwmanagementallstars.com.

