

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced Wednesday that Alexa and Echo are now available by invitation in Japan. The devices will start shipping in Japan next week.



In addition, developers and hardware makers can now use the Alexa Skills Kit to create Japanese Alexa experiences, and will soon be able to use the Alexa Voice Service to integrate Alexa into products for Japanese customers. Alexa Skills Kit is now available in Japan, while Alexa Voice Service will be coming later this month.



Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus are voice-controlled speakers designed entirely around one's voice-they're always ready, hands-free, and fast.



Alexa is the brain behind Echo-just ask, and she'll answer questions, play music, read the news, set timers and alarms, recite your calendar, check sports scores, control lights around your home, and much more, the company noted.



With far-field voice control, Echo can do all this from across the room. Alexa runs in the AWS cloud, and it is simple for developers to build Alexa skills and integrate Alexa into their own products.



Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa, said, 'Tens of millions of customers already love Alexa and we're thrilled to introduce her to our customers in Japan today, with an all-new experience designed from the ground up for Japanese customers, including a new Japanese voice, local knowledge, and over 250 skills from Japanese developers.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX