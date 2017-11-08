

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index declined as expected in September, after strengthening in the previous month, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to 106.6 in September from 107.2 in August, which was the highest score since February 2014. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity fell to 115.8 in September from 117.7 in the previous month. The expected reading for the month was 115.9.



At the same time, the lagging index climbed to 116.8 in September from 116.2 in the preceding month.



